Weather-related changes in the Northwest suburbs
Friday's inclement weather has created several changes in the Northwest suburbs' football schedule for this weekend.
The update as of 8 p.m. Friday:
Barrington at Palatine, suspended to 11 a.m. Saturday with Barrington leading 14-0 in the second quarter.
Conant 31, Hoffman Estates 6 FINAL
Fremd at Schaumburg, 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Deerfield at Maine West, 12:30 p.m. Saturday with Maine West leading 26-0 at halftime.
Highland Park at Maine East, 9 a.m. Saturday with Highland Park leading 16-6.
Maine South 28, Niles West 0 FINAL
Prospect at Elk Grove, 11 a.m. Saturday
Hersey at Wheeling, 11:30 a.m. Saturday
St. Viator at Montini, 12 p.m. Saturday
Buffalo Grove at Rolling Meadows, 1 p.m. Saturday
Leyden at Proviso East, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
