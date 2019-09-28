Glenbard South overcomes Larkin on Day 2

Glenbard South and Larkin played a tight football game Friday night. With the score tied 6-6, it was anyone's game to win -- until the Raiders scored a touchdown with less than three minutes left in the fourth on Saturday morning.

Glenbard South scored the first touchdown, leading the game 6-0 at halftime. The Raiders secured a 12-6 Upstate Eight Conference victory against the Royals.

Due to a lightning delay, the game was suspended with 10:34 remaining in the fourth quarter and the score tied at 6-6 Friday night. It was finished Saturday morning.

"We had the opportunity to kind of assess ourselves," Raiders coach Ryan Crissey said. "It wasn't an effort thing, it was really just execution on the offensive side of the ball."

Glenbard South senior quarterback Nick Plaso did execute, scoring both Raiders touchdowns. With 5:43 left in the first quarter, Plaso ran from the 1-yard line. Kylen Henderson contributed significantly, rushing a total of 77 yards.

Glenbard South (4-1, 4-1) led in the first half, but Larkin (1-4, 1-3) picked up in the second. Marc Narvaez's touchdown from the 2-yard line gave the Royals momentum. With 1:32 left in the third. After the game's second lightning delay, the game was suspended in the fourth quarter.

Despite Larkin's slow start, the Royals' Dontrell Maxie covered a lot of ground. Maxie completed 5 of 11 passes and rushed for 64 yards. His 35-yard pass to Jamarion Stubbs was a highlight.

The Raiders' offense ultimately beat the Royals. The game's turning point arrived when the Raiders recovered a Royals fumble on the Raiders' goal line in the fourth.

"It was unbelievable," Crissey said. "I was in a bit of a panic when the drive got down to the goal line. But I'm glad it came out on our end."

Three first downs for Glenbard South followed the recovery. But it wasn't until 2:41 was left in the fourth that they scored.

Plaso secured his second touchdown from the 1-yard line.

"We had a game plan to drive as far as we had to," Plaso said. "Our plays worked, so we were very happy with the outcome."

After the Royals turned over the ball, Glenbard South managed to maintain possession until the end of the game.

Larkin coach Matt Gehrig said he was proud of his players and ready to improve.

"We had a couple of adjustments we made last night that we had ready," Gehrig said. "It worked out all right. We just have to make sure we finish at the goal line. But I'm proud of the effort that we gave."