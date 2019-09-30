More quarterbacks the better for Warren

Two is greater than one and three is more than two, as any kindergartner can tell you.

In football, however, it doesn't require a mathematics degree from an Ivy League school to know it doesn't add up when a team chooses to play three different quarterbacks in a game. It's not great, in theory.

"Usually when you have two quarterbacks you have a quarterback controversy," Warren coach Bryan McNulty said.

The Blue Devils do not, even though McNulty continues to use both incumbent Phil Hird and Trinate Jacobs at quarterback. The two players rotated series against visiting Lake Forest, as Warren won 37-0 in a game that was played over two days (Friday and Saturday) due to stormy weather.

During a second-quarter possession Saturday, the Blue Devils trotted out versatile weapon Christian Phillips to take snaps behind center in a "Wildcat" formation. Phillips, a senior who usually lines up at wide receiver, scored his 11th touchdown (sixth receiving) this season on a 63-yard pass from Hird to open the scoring Friday night.

Phillips threw only one pass (an incompletion over the middle of the field) in the game, but McNulty noted the senior played some QB at Urbana before coming to Warren in time for his junior season. Phillips, in short, is not an athlete who can make plays with only his legs.

"Chris can throw it a little bit," McNulty said.

It wasn't the first game this season Warren employed a trio of QBs -- and not due to injury.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Hird started all last season as a sophomore on a Warren team that advanced to the Class 8A state quarterfinals. He has started every game this year in helping the Blue Devils start 5-0 (3-0 North Suburban Conference).

Jacobs, a 5-8 senior who transferred from North Chicago, tossed a 37-yard TD pass to Luther Thompson in the third quarter against Lake Forest.

"It really doesn't matter (who's playing QB) because all of our quarterbacks are intelligent," Thompson said. "I really don't care who our quarterback is at the time because I know they'll do the right thing to put the ball on the spot."

Warren hosts Zion-Benton for its homecoming on Friday night, and there's a chance all three Blue Devils QBs will see time again behind center.