Images: Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Wheaton North football

The Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers hosted the Wheaton North Falcons for football on Friday, October 4, 2019, in Wheaton.
Wheaton North's Peyton Lomenick dumps Wheaton Warrenville South's Prince Lankah over his shoulder in a football game in Wheaton Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North's Brayden Cook stretches to grab the leg of Wheaton Warrenville South's Prince Lankah in a football game in Wheaton Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North's Xander Mueller gets a grip on the belt of Wheaton Warrenville South's Kaleb Clousing in a football game in Wheaton Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Jake Arthurs sweeps around the line of scrimmage in a football game against Wheaton North in Wheaton Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North's Brayden Cook hits Wheaton Warrenville South's Jake Arthurs low in a football game in Wheaton Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Prince Lankah sweeps left against Wheaton North in a football game in Wheaton Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North's Brayton Maske hits the turf as he is tackled by Wheaton Warrenville South's Max Wilson in a football game in Wheaton Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North's Nathan Love lines up Wheaton Warrenville South's Jake Arthurs as he takes the handoff from Parker Brown in a football game in Wheaton Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Parker Brown finds a hole in the line of scrimmage against Wheaton North in a football game in Wheaton Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South fans show three support for their team in a football game against Wheaton North in Wheaton Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South football game on Friday, Oct.4, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer