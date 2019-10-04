Rigby's field goal lifts Lake Zurich past Libertyville

The Libertyville game plan nearly worked to perfection as the Wildcats wanted to spoil Lake Zurich's Homecoming on Friday night.

The advantage was in the paws of the Wildcats until Lake Zurich took over the lead twice in the final quarter.

The Bears, behind the leg of Jack Rigby who kicked a 36-yard eventual game-winning field goal, beat Libertyville 24-22 in a North Suburban Conference matchup in Lake Zurich.

Rigby made his field goal with 3:11 left with a low line drive that hit the crossbar and went through for the winning kick.

"I'm feeling fantastic. I just love doing my job and helping out the team," Rigby said, "It was low and I just adjusted to the snap. It did hit the crossbar and bounced in. I got the lucky bounce. It's the first time I've hit the crossbar. It was a great win and Libertyville played hard and put up a great match for us."

Libertyville (2-4, 1-3) had one last drive and made its way into the red zone in the final minute. The Wildcats had one last chance to take the game with a 38-yard field goal of its own as it was slightly against the wind and came up a little bit short with 15 seconds left.

"Anytime you can win a football game in this conference," Lake Zurich coach Ron Planz said. "Football is hard, there's adversity all the time and we talk about that with our kids. Homecoming is awesome for everybody but the football team. It's one big distraction but our kids persevered."

The Wildcats had the Bears right where they wanted them through the first half with a 16-7 lead at the break. The Wildcats had 31 offensive plays to just 13 for the Bears (4-2, 4-0).

Blake Ellingson (26 carries, 130 yards) scored on an 18-yard rushing touchdown and Brian Stacy caught a 9-yard TD pass from Ellingson. (16 of 23 passing for 157 yards) for the Wildcats.

Lake Zurich's Jack Moses (8 carries, 33 yards) scored on a 1-yard run.

Moses brought the Bears back with two big touchdowns in the third quarter. He scampered into the end zone from 5 yards out with 8:02 left. Then, Moses (12 of 17 passing for 214 yards) hit James Piggott (7 catches for 158 yards) on one big 61-yard pass play for a TD with 4:16 left for a 21-16 lead.

"This was probably the craziest game that I've been a part of," Moses said. "(Libertyville) came out with a really good game plan and you've got to give credit to them.. We battled so hard and we fought so hard. We just found a way to win it. We just can't take anyone lightly. There was a lot of adversity there and we kept on going. We just need to do this every single week to be successful."

Libertyville had pulled back ahead 22-21 with 8:55 left in the final quarter. Dylan Drumke caught a 5-yard TD pass from Ellingson.

Lake Zurich found its own answer with a game-winning field goal.

"We're dodged back into the corner right now and playing for our playoff lives every week," Planz said. "This was a huge win. It shows our guys if they continue to believe, continue to push, continue to do what they're told to do, we will win the game in the end."