PODCAST: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin

Dave Oberhelman and Kevin Schmit host "Tailgating with Dave and Kevin" in a podcast format.

PODCAST: In or out? Daily Herald prep sports writers Dave Oberhelman and Kevin Schmit take a shot at projecting DuPage County's playoff field on this week's edition of Tailgating with Dave and Kevin.

Listen here on Google Play: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin

Listen here on iTunes: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin

Listen here on SoundCloud: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin

Listen here on Stitcher: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin