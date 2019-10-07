St. Charles North football player reportedly suffers brain injury

A St. Charles North football player suffered a severe brain injury during the sophomore game at St. Charles East Friday night.

Aidan Carlson, a sophomore running back and linebacker, was initially taken by ambulance to Delnor Hospital in Geneva and airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he underwent emergency neurosurgery, according to a GoFundMe page set up Monday by Carlson's uncle and aunt, Sean Peters and Ashley Peters.

"As of now Aidan is in amazing hands with (an) amazing team of physicians and nurses at Lutheran General," Sean Peters wrote on the GoFundMe page, which raised $4,335 in the first hour. "He is currently undergoing many different procedures and we, his family, are by his side praying he can continue to get stronger and wake up and start his path to recovery."

Carlson made contact with another player on the final play of the game but walked off the field under his own power, a source close to the situation said. He began to lose consciousness as he walked through the parking lot to the locker room, was helped to the ground and lost consciousness.

District 303 Director of Communications and Community Relations Carol Smith said supports were in place Monday for any student or staff members who needed it.

"The District 303 community is sending our thoughts and best wishes to our student and his family at this time," Smith said.

Monday's scheduled freshman/sophomore game between St. Charles North and St. Charles East was canceled.

St. Charles North varsity football coach Rob Pomazak on Monday said he was unable to comment. Sunday on Twitter he wrote, "We can all take a moment to send our thoughts well wishes and prayers to our guy (Aidan). The power of positive thoughts can make a difference."

Pomazak went on to say the football program is thinking of Carlson, loves him and is there for his family during this time.

"He loves his school and his team," Sean Peters wrote of his nephew. "He was so proud to wear No. 19 for the North Stars ... Aidan is such an amazing young man. He is truly a kind, loving kid who loves spending time with his little brother Ashton and his mom and dad."