St. Charles North football player out of ICU, uncle reports

St. Charles North sophomore football player Aidan Carlson was transferred out of the intensive care unit at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge Wednesday, his uncle, Sean Peters, announced.

Carlson is "already making some encouraging strides in his recovery," Peters wrote in an update on a GoFundMe page he established to support the Carlson family. "He has good moments, tough moments and some sad moments. He has a super tough road ahead of him but he has shown courage and resilience in every phase of his injury so far."

Carlson, 15, suffered a severe brain injury last Friday during the sophomore game at St. Charles East. He played the entire game and left the field with no visible signs of injury but later fell unconscious in the parking lot on the way to the locker room, multiple sources close to the situation said.

The running back/linebacker was taken by ambulance to Delnor Hospital in Geneva and airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General, where he underwent emergency neurosurgery.

Carlson underwent multiple procedures and remained in a medically induced coma until he was taken out of it and awoke Monday evening.

"This is best news we've had all weekend and we're happy to share it with everyone," Peters wrote on the fundraising site Monday.

The St. Charles community has kept Carlson in mind since the injury.

"Please keep Aidan in (your) thoughts," St. Charles North varsity football coach Rob Pomazak tweeted Wednesday along with a photo of Carlson's No. 19 jersey. "The road he will travel is long and difficult."

Carlson's sophomore teammates will honor him Friday by bringing his jersey to midfield for the coin flip when St. Charles North hosts Glenbard North, a source close to the football program said.

As of late Wednesday night the GoFundMe page had raised $28,495 from 469 donors.

"We can't begin to thank everyone who donated and shared his GoFundMe," Peters wrote in the update. "The outpouring of support and generosity is truly amazing and the Carlson family is overcome with gratitude. Thank you for supporting my nephew and his family. God bless you all!"