Coal City uses big plays to beat Lisle

Coal City used big plays to coast to a 36-7 victory at Lisle on Friday night in an Illinois Central Eight Conference football game.

Senior running back Daniel Jezik got undefeated Coal City, ranked third in Class 4A, started with a 28-yard field goal. He added touchdown runs of 47, 16 and 56 yards. Jezik carried the football 17 times for 184 yards.

"I thought big plays hurt us," Lisle coach Paul Parpet Sr. said. "I thought that we slugged it out with them a little bit, and then they'd pop one."

Tight end Austin Pullara added touchdown receptions of 42 and 23 yards from quarterback Payton Hutchings, the second catch giving the Coalers (7-0, 5-0) a 36-0 fourth-quarter lead.

Lisle broke up the shutout bid on its final possession. After a Coal City fumble gave the Lions (4-3, 2-3) the ball at the Coalers' 28-yard line, Brett Weber ran for 4 yards and Connor Nigro took the ball to the 1-yard line. From there Mike Walker barreled into the end zone.

The Lions were 0-for-2 passing. Regular quarterback Aidan Lombardo missed the game again with an injury, and Parpet doesn't know when he will be back.

"We lost our quarterback, so we're so one-dimensional," Parpet said. "But our kids are rallying around what we can do, and I think we played a pretty physical brand of football tonight."

Lisle travels to Peotone next week looking for a fifth win that would make the Lions eligible for the playoffs. They close the season at home against Streator in Week 9.

"We gotta go. We gotta go," Parpet said.