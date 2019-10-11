Images: St. Charles East vs. Batavia football
The Batavia High School Bulldogs hosted the St. Charles East Saints for football action on Friday, October 11 in Batavia.
St.Charles East's Nathan Hayes (17) looks downfield against Batavia.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
Batavia's Josh Costello (99) hits St.Charles East's Nathan Hayes (17) in the backfield for a loss.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St.Charles East's Clayton Conn (1) carries the ball against Batavia.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St.Charles East's head coach Bryce Farquhar talks to an official during a break in play.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St.Charles East's Logan Light (2) returns a kick off against Batavia.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
Batavia's Jack Valente (9) runs after a catch against St. Charles East.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St. Charles East's Nathan Hayes (17) drops back in the pocket and throws a pass against Batavia.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St. Charles East's Clayton Conn (1) runs after the catch against Batavia's Nicholas Crankshaw (10).
Sean King for the Daily Herald
Batavia's Kyle Oroni (11) sits in the pocket and looks downfield against St. Charles East.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
Batavia's Sam Barus (12) carries the ball against St. Charles East.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
Batavia's Quinn Urwiler (34) deflects a pass intended for St. Charles East's Matthew Sastre (82).
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St. Charles East's Colton Conn (21) carries the ball against Batavia.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St. Charles East's Colton Conn (21) is hit by Batavia's Sam Barus (12).
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St. Charles East's Jackson Erminio (14) kicks a field goal against Batavia.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St. Charles East's Gino Cerrone, left, catches a pass.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St. Charles East's Logan Flesch (51) deflects a pass for an interception against Batavia.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St. Charles East's Nathan Hayes (17) throws a pass against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Friday, October 11, 2019
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St. Charles East's Clayton Conn (1) celebrates a touchdown catch by Nathan Hull (5) against Batavia.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St. Charles East's Colton Conn (21) celebrates his touchdown run with Dylan Barrett (74).
Sean King for the Daily Herald
St. Charles East's Tyler Risberg (77) lifts Nathan Hull (5) in the air Hull scores his second touchdown of the game against Batavia.
Sean King for the Daily Herald
