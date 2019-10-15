AP Top Ten

Football

AP Top Ten

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (10) (7-0) 100 1

2. Loyola (5-2) 75 3

3. Warren (7-0) 73 2

4. Niles Notre Dame (7-0) 70 4

5. Homewood-Flossmoor (6-1) 51 6

6. Hinsdale Central (7-0) 47 5

(tie) Neuqua Valley (6-1) 47 7

8. Minooka (7-0) 33 8

9. Oswego (7-0) 19 9

10. Bolingbrook (6-1) 15 10

Others receiving votes: St. Charles East 10, South Elgin 5, Huntley 3, Maine South 2.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mt. Carmel (9) (7-0) 99 1

2. Nazareth (1) (6-1) 85 2

3. Glenbard West (7-0) 79 3

4. Hersey (7-0) 65 5

5. Phillips (6-1) 56 6

6. Rolling Meadows (7-0) 48 T7

7. Batavia (5-2) 41 4

8. Benet (6-1) 22 T7

9. Willowbrook (6-1) 21 NR

10. Normal Community (6-1) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Tinley Park Andrew 5, DeKalb 4, Glenbard East 4, Grant 3, Conant 2, Brother Rice 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chatham Glenwood (9) (7-0) 108 1

2. Crete-Monee (1) (7-0) 95 2

3. Simeon (1) (5-1) 81 3

4. Cary-Grove (6-1) 68 4

5. Richards (6-1) 62 5

6. Prairie Ridge (6-1) 57 6

7. Antioch (6-1) 41 8

8. Providence (5-2) 34 9

9. Yorkville (6-1) 22 7

10. Lemont (6-1) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Normal West 10, Kaneland 9, Peoria Central 3.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (12) (7-0) 120 1

2. Sterling (7-0) 102 2

3. Hillcrest (6-1) 81 4

3. Rockford Boylan (7-0) 81 3

5. Montini (5-2) 65 5

6. Sycamore (6-1) 62 6

7. Marion (7-0) 46 7

8. St. Rita (4-3) 34 8

9. Kankakee (6-1) 29 9

10. Carbondale (6-1) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Dunlap 8, Cahokia 6, Joliet Catholic 6, St. Laurence 3.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (11) (7-0) 119 1

2. Rochester (7-0) 106 2

3. Coal City (1) (7-0) 99 3

4. Richmond-Burton (7-0) 80 4

5. Stillman Valley (7-0) 64 5

6. Mt. Zion (7-0) 52 6

7. Effingham (7-0) 39 8

8. Columbia (7-0) 35 7

9. Genoa-Kingston (7-0) 23 10

10. St. Francis (6-1) 19 9

Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 16, Bishop McNamara 5, Benton 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (9) (7-0) 124 1

2. Williamsville (4) (7-0) 121 2

3. Byron (6-1) 93 3

4. Beardstown (7-0) 85 4

5. Vandalia (7-0) 72 5

6. Nashville (7-0) 62 6

7. Fairfield (7-0) 50 7

8. Pana (7-0) 43 8

9. Princeton (6-1) 33 9

10. Eureka (6-1) 18 10

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 9, Breese Mater Dei 3, Mt. Carmel 2.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Fieldcrest (7) (7-0) 122 1

2. Clifton Central (5) (7-0) 116 2

3. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (6-1) 100 3

4. Gibson City (6-1) 90 4

5. Decatur St. Teresa (6-1) 73 5

6. Knoxville (7-0) 67 6

7. Sterling Newman (6-1) 58 7

8. Bismarck-Henning (6-1) 46 8

9. Auburn (5-2) 24 9

10. West Carroll (5-2) 15 10

Others receiving votes: Flora 2, Orr 2.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (11) (7-0) 119 1

2. Mow. Central A&M (7-0) 103 3

3. Ann.-Wethersfield (7-0) 88 4

4. Morrison (7-0) 78 5

5. Ottawa Marquette (7-0) 64 6

6. Forreston (6-1) 55 2

7. Aquin (7-0) 53 7

8. Hope Academy (1) (7-0) 44 10

9. Camp Point Central (6-1) 31 8

10. Athens (5-2) 7 9

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 6, Carrollton 5, Fulton 2, Arcola 2, Kirkland Hiawatha 2, Princeville 1.