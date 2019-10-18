 

Images: Round Lake vs. Wauconda football

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 10/18/2019 9:54 PM

The Round Lake Panthers hosted the Wauconda Bulldogs for football action on Friday, Oct 18 in Round Lake.

Wauconda's Tyler Storz keeps a grip on the sock of Round Lake's running back Philip Robinson in a football game in the new Round Lake High School stadium in Round Lake Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fireworks explode over the south end zone and students roam the field as Round Lake High School opens its new football and athletic stadium with a football game against Wauconda in Round Lake Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wauconda's JJ Jacobo stiff arms Round Lake's Shawn Rios as he runs for a touchdown in a football game in the new Round Lake High School stadium in Round Lake Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Jamariel Brown catches a long pass for a first down as Wauconda's Kellen Calby closes in to force him out of bounds in a football game in the new Round Lake High School stadium in Round Lake Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wauconda's JJ Jacobo dives and scores in the corner of the end zone against Round Lake in a football game in the new Round Lake High School stadium in Round Lake Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Dominick Tovar catches a first-down pass against Wauconda in a football game in the new Round Lake High School stadium in Round Lake Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Marco Jimenez wraps up Wauconda's Nicholas Bulgarelli with help from Jason Wooten in a football game in the new Round Lake High School stadium in Round Lake Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wauconda's JJ Jacobo catches a long touchdown pass as Round Lake's Philip Robinson defends in a football game in the new Round Lake High School stadium in Round Lake Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Round Lake's Kevonne Peterson celebrates with teammates after his touchdown catch against Wauconda in a football game in the new Round Lake High School stadium in Round Lake Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wauconda's Alec Smith keeps a grip on the jersey of Round Lake's Dominick Tovar in a football game in the new Round Lake High School stadium in Round Lake Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
