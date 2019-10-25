Fremd notches program's 300th victory in shutout of Hoffman Estates

Daily Herald Correspondent Meeting milestones is the result of a lot of hard work, sweat, determination and an iron will.

The Fremd football team's 28-0 win over visiting Hoffman Estates at Hale Hildebrandt Field Friday night was the program's 300th all-time win.

"This was for my four predecessors, Dick Gavigan, Al Ratcliff, Samo (Joe Somojedny and Tucc (Mike Donatucci.

"This was for the thousands of players who shed blood, sweat and tears for this program, such as the Finis brothers (Jerry and Marty), Chewk (Steve Marchewka), Jimmy (Schwantz), Andre (Duncan), Pat (Brown), the Tolzien brothers (Scott and Mark), Christian (Lombard) and Nicky (Rattin)."

The Mid-Suburban West-champion Vikings (7-2, 5-0) got on the board on their first possession on a 9-play, 72-yard drive. Ryan Saxe ran it in from 9-yards out and Connor Cox converted the point after.

Fremd chewed up 10 minutes of the opening quarter and limited the Hawks to a single 3-and-out possession.

Andrew Saxe caught a 12-yard pass from his brother, Ryan, for the Vikings second score of the game in the second quarter. Cox converted the point-after attempt.

Ryan Saxe had another touchdown pass on Fremd's next possession after a spectacular 26-yard catch and run by Jack Hipchen. Cox converted.

Hoffman Estates, which had its playoff hopes quashed and finished 4-5, had four possessions in the second quarter, but the Fremd defense kept them in check and was aided by Trey Castella's first of 2 interceptions in the game.

Fremd led 21-0 at the half.

The Hawks received the second-half kickoff and had a quick 3-and-out.Fremd took advantage of decent field position and only needed three plays for its fourth score of the game. The Saxe brothers hooked up once again with Ryan hitting Andrew for a 35-yard strike. Cox was successful with his fourth extra point of the game.

The Fremd defense was led by Matt Rodi with 10 tackles, Castella's two interceptions and one pick each from Hipchen and Nate Stevens.

Brian Hardy had 92 yards rushing for Fremd, while Ryan Saxe was 10-for-17 for 154 yards passing.

JoJo Lovelace had 115 yards passing for Hoffman Estates. Jonah Walton had 3 catches for 48 yards.

"The second season starts next week and hopefully this 6-game winning streak gives us some momentum," Sponsel said.