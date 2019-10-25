Huntley wins share of FVC

There aren't many teams entering next week's IHSA playoffs any hotter than Huntley.

After losing to Jacobs in Week 2, the Red Raiders ripped off 7 straight wins to end the regular season including an easy 49-13 win over Dundee-Crown in Carpentersville Friday night.

Huntley (8-1, 8-1) shares the FVC title with Prairie Ridge (8-1, 8-1). The Wolves ended the regular season with a 79-28 win over crosstown rival Crystal Lake South.

"Winning conference is special," said Huntley coach Matt Zimozlak. "But we have bigger goals. The kids should feel good about themselves. We took care of business early by scoring early. We need to stay focused and healthy for what we hope is a long run."

The Red Raiders, who scored on their first 6 possessions, ran for 337 yards led by Ryder Havens who scampered for 184 yards and 5 touchdowns on runs of 2, 55, 8, 6 and 14 yards.

"Ryder runs so hard and does a great job of following his blockers," said Zimozlak. "He always gives his offensive line credit. He has great vision and quickness."

Havens gave his offensive line all the credit.

"I get through the line and I have space to run," said Havens. "My offensive line is awesome. They give me all the angles I can run. I have a lot of confidence when I get the ball that I can get a lot of yardage."

Playing only a half, Huntley junior quarterback Bruno Bosman completed 9 of 10 passes including his last 9 for 101 yards with an 18-yard scoring strike to Cade Whiteside.

Whiteside snared 4 passes for 45 yards for Huntley which collected 21 first downs.

"I like the way the passing game is coming along," said Zimozlak. "We are running good routes and our receivers are getting open. I like our passing game going into the playoffs."

The Red Raiders defense, which held D-C (0-9, 0-9) to 177 yards. picked off Chargers quarterback Evan Echlin twice -- one by Sam Gorman and the other by Tyler Hirsch.

Dundee-Crown junior Amare Jones was a one-man wrecking crew for the Chargers. Jones blocked a punt and scored on touchdown runs of 3 and 50 yards.

"Amare is a very talented young man," said Dundee-Crown coach Mike Steinhaus. "He is a passionate young man and he could do so much on the field."

Despite the winless season, Steinhaus was proud of his team.

"The kids who stuck with it all season really care about the school and the football program," said Steinhaus. "We were in a lot of games but our inexperience really showed. We need to win the off-season to compete in the tough Fox Valley Conference."