Rozner: As your prep career ends, stop and live the moment

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, Nov. 25, 2017Batavia's head coach Dennis Piron is in the middle of the celebratory scrum after Saturday's 6A championship game in DeKalb.

Whenever I speak to high school students, I see many of the same things regardless of the venue.

It doesn't matter if it's a room filled with athletes, journalists or band members. Latin Club, Chess Club or club sandwich. The faces and body language are similar.

Simply put, you look tired. Just flat out tired. And not in a healthy way.

I can't imagine it's ever been more difficult to be a young person.

Sure, every generation says the same thing, but that doesn't make it any less true.

This was foremost on my mind as I pondered the end of another high school football season, and the approaching conclusion of such a difficult academic period in your life.

I couldn't tie my shoelaces when I was in eighth grade, but now children appear at freshman orientation and all they want to know from you -- today -- is what AP classes you're taking in high school, what your major will be in college, what university you'll be attending, what job you intend to lock down and with what company -- nine years from now.

That doesn't seem unreasonable at all.

As if there aren't enough pressures already, they ask you how you'll be financing your education, and your parents hope you don't see them gasp for air when they hear the numbers.

And, while you're at it, sleep five hours a night, get up for early workout, eat breakfast in class, eat lunch in the library, drag your 50-pound backpack from morning to night, do homework after your activities, do well in school, try to have a life, and for the love of Ferris Bueller and all that's holy, don't make a mistake on social media or it will haunt you forever.

Not saying it should be easy. Nothing about life is easy. It's better to understand that now. So don't mistake the message.

You have to show up, you have to bust your back, you have to get good grades and you have to reach for more, because most of us are handed nothing.

But … frightening children and adding to their anxiety doesn't seem like the best approach.

No wonder you look exhausted.

This is relevant as the high school football season nears an end, for you seniors perhaps the last opportunity you'll ever have to play a team sport, the last time you'll be on that turf with those teammates.

This is indeed a great time in your life. It won't be the greatest time. That's setting the bar low and far too early, but it is a great time.

Enjoy every play. Enjoy being there with your mates. Stop, look around, find your friends and family in the crowd, leave it out on the field and enjoy that moment.

Male or female, football or basketball, volleyball or tennis, cheer or dance, choir or theater, whatever you might be doing this year for the last time in high school is something you should be patently aware of.

Take advantage of that opportunity, crush it and live it.

Don't let anyone rob you of these days because you don't get them back.

In the meantime, take a deep breath and try not to grind on the future. That's much easier preached than done -- I know this having just been through it with my girls -- but you don't know where you'll be 10 years from now and you don't know what you'll be doing.

Guess what? You don't have to know right now.

Take it from someone who majored in pizza puffs until he figured out a career path.

It will be OK. Really, it will be OK.

The journey isn't ending here. It's just beginning and better times are ahead, but that is for another day.

Prepare hard, play hard and view that game like it's your last because it probably is. Allow yourself to be a high school kid for a few more minutes. Give yourself the chance to revel in it.

Whatever's done is done, whatever will happen next, will happen.

All you can control is your preparation today, your effort today and being in the moment today.

So give yourself a break. Do yourself a favor. Enjoy it.