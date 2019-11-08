 

Images: Rolling Meadows vs. Prospect football

 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 
Updated 11/8/2019 11:12 PM

The Rolling Meadows Mustangs faced the Prospect Knights for Class 7A playoff football action on Friday, Nov. 8 in Rolling Meadows.

Rolling Meadows' Chris Divito runs the ball.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' Nate Pedraza celebrates a tackle.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Noah Marx lands in the end zone with a touchdown.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Noah Marx dashes toward the end zone with a touchdown.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Noah Marx howls after scoring a touchdown.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' quarterback Carson Schiller fakes a handoff to Charlie Schmidt.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Prospect's quarterback Alex Moeller is sacked.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
From left, Rolling Meadows' Nife Oseni, Sean Nolan, and Brian Sroka are all smiles.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' Jordan Wiles runs the ball.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Luke Zardzin runs the ball.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Tyson Splinter runs the ball after a reception.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' quarterback Carson Schiller runs the ball.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' Daniel Sobkowicz returns a punt.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Luke Zardzin runs the ball.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' Nate Pedraza, left, and Sean Nolan get the crowd revved up after the Mustangs recovered a Prospect fumble late in the game.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' Chris Divito signals after plowing into the end zone with the go-ahead touch down against Prospect.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' Chris Divito runs the ball against Prospect.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' Tommy Schell, left, congratulates Charlie Schmidt after Schmidt scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to seal a victory over Prospect.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' Michael Radon, left, and Nife Oseni are all smiles after the Mustangs' win over Prospect.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Prospect vs. Rolling Meadows in playoff football at Robert A. Hoese Field on the campus of Rolling Meadows High School Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
