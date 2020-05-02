 

Catching up with football star Xander Mueller: From Wheaton North to Northwestern, Mueller talks with Babcock McGraw

  • Batavia's Jack Meyers gets hit by Wheaton North's Xander Mueller during a game in 2018.

      Batavia's Jack Meyers gets hit by Wheaton North's Xander Mueller during a game in 2018. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Patricia Babcock McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/2/2020 8:22 AM

Talkin' With Trish: Patricia Babcock McGraw catches up with Wheaton North senior Xander Mueller in a video chat. Mueller was a star linebacker for Wheaton North and will be playing his college ball at Northwestern.

