Next stage in IHSA reopening plan gets state approval

The Illinois High School Association announced Friday afternoon the next stage in its reopening plan has been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health with some small changes.

The plan goes into effect Sunday.

The IHSA Return to Play plan -- formerly called Stage 2 but now called Stage 4 to align with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois Plan -- is the next step toward allowing fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan limits athletes to five hours of participation a day during the summer. Schools must maintain a daily record for all participating athletes, including body temperature and other possible symptoms of the coronavirus. It also addresses the circumstances under which games can be played and directs masks be worn by coaches and others. Referees will not use whistles.

Groups will be limited to 50 athletes and coaches, up from the current 10.

The plan also includes how and how often to clean equipment and facilities and how to handle hydration during the hottest July days.

Football practice is scheduled to start Aug. 10 with the first games Aug. 28.