IHSA postpones board meeting, will meet with state agencies Friday

Illinois High School Association executive director Craig Anderson said on Tuesday that the association's board meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to July 29.

"The Illinois High School Association will take part in a roundtable discussion with leaders from IDPH & ISBE on Friday," Anderson said in an emailed statement. "We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports. As a result, we have postponed the IHSA board meeting scheduled for July 22 until July 29."

Earlier this month, the IHSA rolled out its Phase 4 plan for returning to play, a plan that allowed contact in all summer drills. Shortly after that, the plan was rolled back by the IDPH to not allow contact.

On July 14, the IHSA said it will now defer to the IDPH, ISBE and the governor's office for further guidance on returning to play guidelines.

The first official day of high school sports practices is scheduled for August 10.