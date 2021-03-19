Dundee-Crown vs. Hampshire game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

Dundee-Crown athletic director Steve Gertz said the Chargers' football game with Hampshire, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntley's Red Raider Stadium, has been canceled for COVID-19 protocols.

The game was to be the season opener for both teams and one of four FVC games played at Huntley this weekend. Several local teams have rented Huntley's artificial turf facility early in the season so their own natural grass fields, still recovering from heavy snowfall in February, will not be torn up.

Cary-Grove and Burlington Central play at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the D-C vs. Hampshire game was supposed to follow.

Gertz said the Chargers hope to be back on the field next Friday at Crystal Lake Central.