Anderson shines as Barrington rolls by Schaumburg

Peter Anderson showed he is ready to be the next in a long line of successful quarterbacks at Barrington.

Anderson, who is a senior, threw for 210 yards and a touchdown as Barrington rolled past host Schaumburg 34-6 Saturday in the Mid-Suburban West and season opener.

"It was good to start a varsity game and it was lots of fun," said Anderson, who saw limited action in 2019 and was 15-of-26 on Saturday.

"I really appreciate my boys on the line and my receivers to help me out. I did feel pretty comfortable. There were a couple of mishaps and missed throws, but we will work on it."

With a shortened season, Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said it was important for Anderson to get off to a good start.

"He threw well and made some good adjustments," Sanchez said. "We just were excited to get back on the field. I am happy for the boys to have their efforts rewarded."

Barrington got on the board with a 52-yard field goal from Ramiro Vences, who had his kick hit the crossbar and bounce over it.

Anderson followed with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Ben Cocoma and Jack Kapcheck had a 1-yard TD run as the Broncos built a 17-0 lead at the half.

The Barrington defense, led by Evan Roper, Owen Powell, Matt Kolder, Jackson Gehrisch, Justice Cromwell and Phil Chapa, stymied Schaumburg's offense most of the afternoon. The Saxons had just 5 first downs and 7 yards rushing until their final drive of the game.

"We were really proud of our preparation," said Roper, who plays linebacker for the Broncos. "We had a very good game plan coming in and we executed it very well."

Barrington added a pair of rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game away. Bryan Smith (11 carries. 71 yards) had a 22-yard touchdown run and Kapcheck (14 carries, 65 yards) scored his second touchdown, again on a 1-yard run.

Vences booted his second field goal, this time off an upright from 28 yards, that made it 34-0.

"Going on the road in the MSL is always challenging," Sanchez said. "With everything else that is going on and everything being so different, just kudos to the kids and our coaches for adjusting so well."

Schaumburg got on the board with less than 30 seconds to play. Anthony Hernandez hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Luke Jessie (16-of-29, 124 yards).

"I am proud of kids because we have had a ton of adversity the last two weeks," Schaumburg coach Mark Stilling said. "We started eight linemen without any varsity experience, five on offense and three on defense, and I thought those kids grew up a lot today."