Bostick's first game with Palatine a huge success as Pirates topple Conant

Throughout the long offseason, Palatine junior wide receiver Jacob Bostick's football career was trending up.

Despite playing just one game in his high school varsity career, Bostick managed to raise his stock during the tumultuous offseason.

He currently has 13 offers.

Expect that number to increase, especially after a scintillating display against Conant on Saturday afternoon.

Bostick caught 7 passes for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns to spark the Pirates to a 48-8 rout in Mid-Suburban League West Division action. Bostick did all his work in one half of play, with the Pirates (1-0, 1-0) resting most of their starters after leading 40-0 at halftime.

Bostick also had a 70-yard kickoff return that was called back due to a penalty.

All in all, it was an impressive debut for Bostick, who transferred from Fremd in the offseason.

"I'm so happy we had a season, for the longest time I didn't think we would," Bostick said. "It was amazing to get out here with the team. We've been practicing a lot. This was a great team win, super fun to get out here."

Bostick did not play last season on the varsity until Fremd's second-round playoff loss against eventual Class 8A runner-up Warren. Bostick said his family "just moved during COVID after finding a house they loved."

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Bostick had an inauspicious start to his Palatine career, catching a pass for a 2-yard loss on his team's first offensive play from scrimmage. One play later, Bostick hauled in a 17-yard TD grab. He added a 37-yard highlight-reel full-extension diving catch and a 7-yard touchdown reception.

Bostick said his diving catch was his favorite.

"It felt amazing all the work we put in as a team and myself throughout the summer and contact days, it was really good to get out there and showcase our talents," Bostick said.

Palatine coach Corey Olson said he welcomed adding an elite-level player like Bostick to his team, which finished 4-5 last season.

"He's a special player and we're fortunate to have him, and he had a big day," Olson said. "He works hard and is a real humble guy. He came out here and showed what he can do."

The Pirates' 3-4 defense was a big factor in the victory. The Cougars (0-1,0-1) were missing several players, but couldn't generate any offense against Palatine's aggressive defense. Conant was held to 2 yards in the first half, and didn't register a first down until late in the third quarter.

"We worked together and executed and did our jobs and were ready," Palatine linebacker Rand Paddack said.

The Pirates recovered 3 fumbles in the first half, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown to end the half. Conant senior running back Malik Frederick, a Harvard recruit, was held to 12 yards in the first half. He finished with 85 yards rushing and a touchdown.

"I don't think we've ever been that prepared for a game," Palatine defensive back Tyler Pecson said. "We knew we had to stop Frederick."

The Pirates' defense set the tone by forcing and recovering a fumble on the second play from scrimmage.

"We just came out more physical and we executed," Palatine senior defensive lineman Peter Russchenberg said. "We have pretty much the same guys from last year, so we know how to work together."