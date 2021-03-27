DeKalb game at Naperville North canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

Saturday's football game scheduled between DeKalb and Naperville North in Naperville was canceled, according to a tweet from the DeKalb athletic account.

According to a release from DeKalb athletic director Peter Goff, Naperville North is in quarantine due to a positive test by a Neuqua Valley player -- North and Neuqua played in Week 1. Naperville North was informed late Friday evening by the DuPage County Health Department that all who participated in the game are required to quarantine for 14 days after exposure, through April 3, and all players need to get tested.

Naperville North will miss its game April 3 against Naperville Central as well.

"I'm heartbroken for our kids and our coaches," said Naperville North AD Bob Quinn. "We'll figure it out. We'll get better and get ready to play Metea Valley (April 10)."

"It's kind of a mad scramble," DeKalb coach Keith Snyder said. "It's the world of COVID football. It's a shame but it's not the fault of Naperville North. It's a shame to find out at 8 a.m. Saturday morning you're not going to play. But they're not at fault. They followed protocol. ... It's tough on kids, families, coaches and communities to find out last minute."

Daily Herald High School Sports Editor John Radtke contributed to this story.