Bostick's big night gives Palatine "Battle of the Tracks" win over Fremd

Jacob Bostick's move from one side of town to the other was the difference Thursday in the annual "Battle of the Tracks."

Bostkck, who played in 2019 as a sophomore at Fremd, moved with his family after they bought a house on the Palatine High School side of town.

Bostick, who grew 5 inches since the move, caught 10 passes for 121 yards including a key fourth down reception as Palatine rallied to beat Fremd 26-24 in a Mid-Suburban West battle.

"We just went out and executed," Bostick said. "It was real fun playing against my former team. I was ready to play tonight. I have been waiting for this game."

Bostick came up with one of his many huge plays late in the game with his team trailing 24-20.

On fourth-and-7 from the Fremd 20, Bostick caught a 14-yard curl, going up for the ball to split three Fremd defenders and took a huge hit as he came down with the ball. On the next play, Charles Harris ran around the right side for a touchdown with 2:29 to play.

Palatine (2-1, 2-1) than stuffed Fremd and was able to run out the clock for the win.

"It was a hard-fought game," Palatine coach Corey Olson said. "(Bostick) definitely gave us a spark offensively. All my seniors played their butts off too."

It was wild first half that began with Bostick taking the opening kickoff 97 yards to put the Pirates up 6-0.

Fremd (2-1, 2-1) responded by scoring 17 unanswered points.

Ryan Saxe scrambled and then shook off a tackle on his way to a 31-yard touchdown. After a 20-yard field goal by Caleb Pilfas, Saxe connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cade Cheripka and the Vikings appeared to be on their way.

Palatine's athleticism then began to show.

Bostick threw a 41-yard option pass to Dominick Ball, who beat three Fremd defenders for the catch. That set up a 2-yard run by Harris and a great catch by Bostick on the conversion.

Then after a diving interception by Brady Foote, Ronald Todd made a leaping catch in the end zone of a of 23-yard pass from Eric Pecson (15-of-23, 190 yards) to put the Pirates up 20-17 at the half.

Fremd came out of the half and retook the lead when Saxe (14-of-24, 240) yards hooked up with Archie Cox (7 catches, 143 yards) on a 79-yard scoring play.

But Bostick was just too much for Fremd and made the plays when Palatine needed them, according to Fremd coach Lou Sponsel.

"It makes you miss him," Sponsel said. "He is the real deal. He is the alpha in the conference right now. There is not another skill player like him in the conference."