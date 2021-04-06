AP Top Ten
Football
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (9) (3-0) 99 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (3-0) 91 2
3. Glenbard West (2-0) 71 4
4. Marist (2-1) 62 3
5. Naperville Central (3-0) 56 5
(tie) Warren (3-0) 56 7
7. Maine South (3-0) 42 9
8. Hinsdale Central (3-0) 30 10
9. Edwardsville (2-1) 16 8
10. Brother Rice (1-2) 10 6
Others receiving votes: Barrington 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Oswego 4, Huntley 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Batavia (9) (3-0) 99 1
2. Mount Carmel (1) (2-1) 90 T2
3. Nazareth (2-0) 80 T2
4. Wheaton North (3-0) 64 NR
5. DeKalb (2-0) 59 5
6. Phillips (1-0) 52 7
7. Willowbrook (3-0) 34 10
8. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-1) 26 4
9. St. Charles North (2-1) 20 8
10. Prospect (2-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 7, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Hersey 2, Buffalo Grove 1, Normal Community 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (9) (3-0) 90 1
2. Cary-Grove (1-0) 75 3
3. Rock Island (3-0) 52 4
4. Crete-Monee (3-0) 50 7
5. Simeon (2-0) 49 5
6. Antioch (3-0) 41 8
7. Peoria Central (2-1) 36 6
8. Prairie Ridge (2-1) 35 2
9. Lake Forest (3-0) 28 10
10. Crystal Lake Central (3-0) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Washington 6, Lemont 6, Morgan Park 5, Providence 1, Kaneland 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) (3-0) 90 1
2. St. Rita (2-1) 75 2
3. Joliet Catholic (3-0) 73 3
4. Rockford Boylan (3-0) 64 4
5. Sterling (3-0) 49 5
(tie) Hillcrest (3-0) 49 6
7. Sycamore (3-0) 31 8
8. Marion (3-0) 21 9
9. Triad (3-0) 13 NR
10. St. Viator (2-0) 12 10
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8, Morris 5, Mascoutah 3, Montini 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (8) (3-0) 80 1
2. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 70 2
3. Effingham (3-0) 57 3
4. Coal City (3-0) 56 4
5. St. Francis (3-0) 54 5
6. Stillman Valley (2-0) 35 6
7. Benton (3-0) 24 7
8. Genoa-Kingston (2-0) 21 T10
9. Mt. Zion (2-0) 17 8
10. IC Catholic (2-1) 14 9
Others receiving votes: Breese Central 6, Bishop McNamara 4, Freeburg 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (8) (3-0) 89 1
2. Princeton (1) (3-0) 81 3
3. Wilmington (3-0) 73 4
4. Monticello (3-0) 56 6
5. Byron (2-1) 52 2
6. Mt. Carmel (2-0) 46 8
7. Fairfield (3-0) 34 9
8. Tolono Unity (2-0) 27 10
9. Eureka (2-1) 16 7
10. Elmwood-Brimfield (3-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Rock Island Alleman 4, Farmington 3, North-Mac 2, Peotone 1, Piasa Southwestern 1, DuQuoin 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (5) (3-0) 86 1
2. Breese Mater Dei (3-0) 73 3
3. Decatur St. Teresa (3-0) 68 4
4. Quincy Notre Dame (3) (2-1) 62 2
5. Fieldcrest (3-0) 52 5
6. Sterling Newman (2-0) 48 7
7. Clifton Central (1) (3-0) 43 8
8. Rockridge (3-0) 30 9
9. Downs Tri-Valley (3-0) 15 T10
10. Nashville (2-1) 10 6
Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 4, Watseka 3, Pana 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (8) (2-1) 81 1
2. Aquin (1) (3-0) 80 3
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (3-0) 72 4
4. Fulton (2-0) 55 6
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (3-0) 54 T7
6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2-1) 33 2
7. Mendon Unity (3-0) 20 NR
(tie) Morrison (1-2) 20 T7
9. Athens (2-1) 19 10
10. Cambridge (2-1) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Cumberland 13, Concord (Triopia) 11, Carrollton 7, St. Bede 7, Princeville 4, Galena 3, Catlin (South Fork) 1.