AP Top Ten

Football

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (9) (3-0) 99 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (3-0) 91 2

3. Glenbard West (2-0) 71 4

4. Marist (2-1) 62 3

5. Naperville Central (3-0) 56 5

(tie) Warren (3-0) 56 7

7. Maine South (3-0) 42 9

8. Hinsdale Central (3-0) 30 10

9. Edwardsville (2-1) 16 8

10. Brother Rice (1-2) 10 6

Others receiving votes: Barrington 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Oswego 4, Huntley 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Batavia (9) (3-0) 99 1

2. Mount Carmel (1) (2-1) 90 T2

3. Nazareth (2-0) 80 T2

4. Wheaton North (3-0) 64 NR

5. DeKalb (2-0) 59 5

6. Phillips (1-0) 52 7

7. Willowbrook (3-0) 34 10

8. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-1) 26 4

9. St. Charles North (2-1) 20 8

10. Prospect (2-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 7, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Hersey 2, Buffalo Grove 1, Normal Community 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (9) (3-0) 90 1

2. Cary-Grove (1-0) 75 3

3. Rock Island (3-0) 52 4

4. Crete-Monee (3-0) 50 7

5. Simeon (2-0) 49 5

6. Antioch (3-0) 41 8

7. Peoria Central (2-1) 36 6

8. Prairie Ridge (2-1) 35 2

9. Lake Forest (3-0) 28 10

10. Crystal Lake Central (3-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Washington 6, Lemont 6, Morgan Park 5, Providence 1, Kaneland 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9) (3-0) 90 1

2. St. Rita (2-1) 75 2

3. Joliet Catholic (3-0) 73 3

4. Rockford Boylan (3-0) 64 4

5. Sterling (3-0) 49 5

(tie) Hillcrest (3-0) 49 6

7. Sycamore (3-0) 31 8

8. Marion (3-0) 21 9

9. Triad (3-0) 13 NR

10. St. Viator (2-0) 12 10

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8, Morris 5, Mascoutah 3, Montini 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (8) (3-0) 80 1

2. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 70 2

3. Effingham (3-0) 57 3

4. Coal City (3-0) 56 4

5. St. Francis (3-0) 54 5

6. Stillman Valley (2-0) 35 6

7. Benton (3-0) 24 7

8. Genoa-Kingston (2-0) 21 T10

9. Mt. Zion (2-0) 17 8

10. IC Catholic (2-1) 14 9

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 6, Bishop McNamara 4, Freeburg 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Williamsville (8) (3-0) 89 1

2. Princeton (1) (3-0) 81 3

3. Wilmington (3-0) 73 4

4. Monticello (3-0) 56 6

5. Byron (2-1) 52 2

6. Mt. Carmel (2-0) 46 8

7. Fairfield (3-0) 34 9

8. Tolono Unity (2-0) 27 10

9. Eureka (2-1) 16 7

10. Elmwood-Brimfield (3-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Rock Island Alleman 4, Farmington 3, North-Mac 2, Peotone 1, Piasa Southwestern 1, DuQuoin 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (5) (3-0) 86 1

2. Breese Mater Dei (3-0) 73 3

3. Decatur St. Teresa (3-0) 68 4

4. Quincy Notre Dame (3) (2-1) 62 2

5. Fieldcrest (3-0) 52 5

6. Sterling Newman (2-0) 48 7

7. Clifton Central (1) (3-0) 43 8

8. Rockridge (3-0) 30 9

9. Downs Tri-Valley (3-0) 15 T10

10. Nashville (2-1) 10 6

Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 4, Watseka 3, Pana 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (8) (2-1) 81 1

2. Aquin (1) (3-0) 80 3

3. Moweaqua Central A&M (3-0) 72 4

4. Fulton (2-0) 55 6

5. Greenfield-Northwestern (3-0) 54 T7

6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2-1) 33 2

7. Mendon Unity (3-0) 20 NR

(tie) Morrison (1-2) 20 T7

9. Athens (2-1) 19 10

10. Cambridge (2-1) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Cumberland 13, Concord (Triopia) 11, Carrollton 7, St. Bede 7, Princeville 4, Galena 3, Catlin (South Fork) 1.