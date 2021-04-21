COVID 19 cancels FVC Championship Bowl

The first Fox Valley Conference Championship Bowl, a battle between the two division winners in the COVID-19-shortened season will not take place.

Cary-Grove (3-0) was supposed to play at Huntley (5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, but Huntley has been placed under COVID quarantine and had to cancel the game.

Huntley is the fourth FVC team forced to quarantine and miss games. Dundee-Crown missed the season opener, C-G missed Weeks 2 and 3, and last week Jacobs was forced to miss its last two games.

The FVC had set up two five-team divisions for the season, with each team playing one crossover game, then Week 6 was set to be placement games. Now, only three of those placement games will happen, with Crystal Lake Central at Hampshire, Burlington Central at McHenry and Crystal Lake South at Dundee-Crown.

Prairie Ridge, which did not have a matchup as the third-place team in its division since Jacobs was third in the other division, had initially scheduled a home game with Belvidere North at noon Saturday.

Prairie Ridge announced Wednesday morning that Belvidere North had canceled and the Wolves will host West Aurora at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

C-G was without a game for a few hours before announcing it would play at Oswego East at 7 p.m. Friday.

Huntley was a co-FVC football champion last season with Prairie Ridge and dominated on its side of the conference through five weeks. District 158 posted a letter from Huntley High School principal Marcus Belin about the game on its website.

"The cancellation is a direct result of quarantine protocols in regard to COVID-19. An individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was determined to have had close contacts resulting in large-scale quarantines affecting the varsity football team. After consulting with the McHenry County Department of Health and Health Services at HHS, we are unable to move forward with the game as scheduled.

"This news has come as a great disappointment to us, to our players and families, and our community. The ability to watch our players take the field this spring in football and other activities has been a great boost to our spirits. However, this is the reality of the current situation. We remain in the midst of a global pandemic and safety must remain our top priority."

Belin went on to thank the seniors for their resilience and performances in games, and for their passion dedication to their sports.