Fenton-South Elgin game canceled because of COVID

The season opening football game between South Elgin and Fenton scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.

"Yes, we had to forfeit week one due to COVID-19 concerns," Fenton coach Matthew Lynch said.

Storm athletic director Mike Jezioro said South Elgin is looking for a new opponent so they can still play Friday.

"As of right now, we do not have a varsity game for Friday," Jezioro said. "We are working on getting a replacement game."