Fenton-South Elgin game canceled because of COVID
Updated 8/23/2021 9:14 AM
The season opening football game between South Elgin and Fenton scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.
"Yes, we had to forfeit week one due to COVID-19 concerns," Fenton coach Matthew Lynch said.
Storm athletic director Mike Jezioro said South Elgin is looking for a new opponent so they can still play Friday.
"As of right now, we do not have a varsity game for Friday," Jezioro said. "We are working on getting a replacement game."
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.