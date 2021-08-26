Scouting Week 1 DuPage County football games

Mike Ulreich, the new varsity football coach at Naperville Central, works with quarterback Owen Pruchaduring at practice earlier this month. Ulreich will make his debut Friday when the Redhawks play at Hinsdale Central. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

IC Catholic (0-0) at Montini (0-0)

When: Friday at 7:15 p.m.

2021 spring result: Did not play

Outlook: Talk about an interesting matchup. The two state powerhouses reside only a few miles away from each other, but due to class level and scheduling, they rarely have the opportunity to play against each other. That all changes on Friday.

The Broncos are a team influx, with a number of question marks following an up-and-down 2-3 spring season. Running back Josh Robinson is a possible breakout candidate following a big sophomore season. He rushed for 520 yards, and his 6-foot-2 and 215-pound build is a tough load to stop. Junior quarterback Cole Teschner is earning attention from college coaches following a promising summer. Defensively, the Broncos have seven starters returning, including linebackers Jackson McWhinney and Mike Carver. The good news for the Broncos' defense is they don't have to worry about stopping running back Kyle Franklin. The Indiana State freshman was a staple for four years on the Knights.

IC Catholic, which won Class 3A state titles in 2016 and 2017 and a 4A championship in 2018, has lost just six games since 2015.

Lake Forest (0-0) at St. Francis (0-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2021 spring result: Did not play

Outlook: A battle between two teams that both had thoughts of a long playoff run following an undefeated season in the abridged spring season. St. Francis returns a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but all eyes will be on the quarterback position. The graduation of three-year starter Tommy Rittenhouse is one of the biggest questions marks on a talented and loaded Spartans' team. Still, the Spartans are reloading, not rebuilding. They return 15 starters, including junior two-way lineman TJ McMillen and wide receivers Ryan Calcagno, Tyler Bishop and Adam Criter to go with junior Dash Dorsey.

As for Lake Forest, the odd opener is a treat for local fans, since the Scouts play the majority of their games in Lake County. The Scouts, though, missed a chance to play powerhouse Warren last season, so the Week 1 game against the Spartans represents a good test. Lake Forest, like St. Francis, also lost a star quarterback following the graduation of Richie Hoskins, who won 11 of his 13 games as a starter.

Naperville Central (0-0) at Hinsdale Central (0-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2021 spring result: Did not play

Outlook: Another matchup of two undefeated teams -- at least on the field -- in the spring that had their championship hopes derailed because of the no-playoff season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Redhawks suffered big-time losses on defense, but they return a wealth of talent, especially on offense. It will be interesting to watch how the Redhawks' offense responds, due to their big-time talent at quarterback, wide receiver, running back and returning starters on the offensive line.

"We have a core group of skill players on both offense and defense, but I think overall it will be our senior leadership," Naperville Central first-year coach Mike Ulreich said. "They had a great offseason and it should make a great impact on our team speed and physicality. Simply stated, our best players are our hardest workers. That's usually a good recipe for success."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils also lost a lot of talent from their stellar defense and welcome in a new quarterback following the graduation of do-it-all Michael Brescia, who passed for 1,314 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 490 yards and 12 scores in six games last season. In total, the Red Devils lost eight starters on a defense that gave up just 31 points in the spring.

Naperville North (0-0) at Benet (0-0)

When: Friday 7 p.m.

2021 spring result: Did not play

Outlook: Naperville North is coming off a shortened spring season, even shorter than most area teams due to cancellations. The Huskies return a surplus of talent, including at numerous skill positions. Junior quarterback Aidan Gray is back under center after a memorable spring season. The Huskies relied on an explosive offense in their three games, averaging 36.6 points in the abridged season. Eight starters on offense are back, including running back Ethan Roberts, offensive lineman Jack Wachtel and wide receiver Zeke Williams.

Benet is looking to be a contender in the East Suburban Catholic Conference. The Redwings, like the Huskies, played just three games in the spring, including a 3-0 win over Nazareth in the final game. Junior defensive end Pierce Walsh is one of the rising recruits in the area, earning scholarships from numerous schools in the offseason.

Other gamesFriday

Bartlett at Glenbard South, 7:30 p.m.

Conant at Lake Park, 7 p.m.

Deerfield at Hinsdale South, 7 p.m.

Fenton at South Elgin, 7:30 p.m. canceled

Geneva at Metea Valley, 7 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Downers Grove North, 7 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at Montini, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Forest at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

Larkin at Glenbard East, 7:30 p.m.

Lisle at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Naperville Central at Hinsdale Central, 7:30 p.m.

Naperville North at Benet, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.

Oswego at Neuqua Valley, 7 p.m.

Oswego East at Waubonsie Valley, 7 p.m.

Plainfield Central at Addison Trail, 7 p.m.

Streamwood at West Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Westmont at Walther Christian, 7 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at Brookfield East (Wis.), 7 p.m.

Wheaton North at Downers Grove South, 6:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Oak Park-River Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Willowbrook at Providence Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

York at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Grandville (Mich.) at Glenbard West, 1 p.m.