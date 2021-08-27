Edwards, Warren open by blanking Barrington

Warren quarterback Aidan Lucero is under pressure from Barrington's Zach Meyer at Barrington on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Barrington's Ben Cocoma fingertips the ball on an incomplete pass play while under pressure from Warren's Jailen Duffie on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Barrington's Evan Panesis gains 3 yards and is upended by Warren's Quentin Reeves in the first quarter at Barrington on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Barrington quarterback Harley Thompson is sacked in the first quarter by Warren's Jaden Turner at Barrington on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Maurice Edwards gave Warren an extra gear.

The senior running back rushed for 192 yards on 19 carries to lead the Blue Devils past Barrington 19-0 Friday before 3,000 fans as fall football made its return in Barrington.

"This is a good win for us," said Edwards, who has committed to Vanderbilt. "It's always great to get off to a good start to begin the season."

Kole Weinberg, Charlie McCarthy, Cohen Pye, Erik Rissmann and Jalvin Young created space for Edwards. The speedy 6-foot, 195-pounder then was able to do the rest, consistently getting to the second level against the Barrington defense that surrendered 251 rushing yards.

"My offensive line did a great job for me," Edwards said. "The holes were there and I just had to run."

Warren took advantage of a some short fields to take a 13-0 lead at the half.

After a punt gave the Blue Devils the ball at the Barrington 41, Warren transversed the distance in just three plays, Edwards scored on 19-yard run, as he broke away from a trio of Barrington defenders to make it 7-0 early in the first quarter.

Barrington struggled on offense most of the evening thanks to a stout Warren defense. The Broncos did have an opportunity to get back into the game. But twice they dropped passes, once for a sure touchdown.

Warren would score in the second quarter after taking over at the Barrington 35. Warren quarterback Aidan Lucero scored on a 5-yard run to increase the lead.

While the Warren offense had things working, the Blue Devils' defense was its usual stingy self. Led by Christian Eubanks, Jalen Handford, Cassius Callahan, Jaden Turner and Jeremy Walton, the Blue Devils held Barrington to just 1 yard of total offense and allowed the Broncos to complete one pass for just 4 yards.

"We are always proud of the way we play defense," Eubanks said. "We are comfortable out there and always play hard."

Warren was able to put the game away in the final quarter when it put together a 7-play, 59-yard drive. Benjamin McLaughlin busted up the middle for a 10-yard run to make it 19-0.

"I thought we did a lot of good things out there tonight," Warren coach Bryan McNulty said. "We were able to run the ball well and our defense was very good. But we still had some mistakes out there and need to work on some things."

Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said he was impressed with his defense and said his offense, which lost most of its skill players to graduation, will improve.

"That's a very good Warren team," Sanchez said. "We always have great games with them. I thought our defense was physical tonight. Our offense will get better. It is still very early in the season."