Football: AP Top Ten
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Warren (7) (1-0) 79 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (1-0) 72 2
3. Marist (1-0) 62 3
4. Naperville Central (1-0) 52 7
5. Maine South (1-0) 49 4
6. Neuqua Valley (1-0) 35 6
7. Glenbard West (1-0) 30 T10
8. Bolingbrook (1-0) 12 NR
9. O'Fallon (1-0) 10 NR
10. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Edwardsville 6, Lockport 3, South Elgin 3, Oswego East 3, New Trier 2, Evanston Township 2, Huntley 2, Palatine 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mt. Carmel (4) (1-0) 82 5
2. Loyola (4) (1-0) 80 2
3. Brother Rice (1) (1-0) 77 3
4. Wheaton North (1-0) 53 4
5. St. Charles North (1-0) 49 6
6. St. Rita (0-1) 44 1
7. Batavia (1-0) 40 7
8. Prospect (1-0) 18 8
(tie) WW South (1-0) 18 10
10. Hersey (1-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Normal Community 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Pekin 3, Buffalo Grove 2, DeKalb 2, Hononegah 2, Lincoln Way West 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Cary-Grove (10) (1-0) 100 1
2. Crete-Monee (0-1) 73 2
3. Washington (1-0) 67 3
4. Lake Forest (1-0) 61 4
5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 60 5
6. Kankakee (1-0) 51 8
7. Springfield (1-0) 40 10
8. Crystal Lake Central (1-0) 17 NR
9. Lemont (1-0) 15 NR
(tie) Richards (1-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Prairie Ridge 13, Simeon 13, Vernon Hills 9, Kenwood 5, Benet 4, Kaneland 4, Antioch 2, Deerfield 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (8) (1-0) 89 1
2. Rochester (1) (1-0) 79 2
3. Peoria (1-0) 72 3
4. Providence (1-0) 56 5
5. Sterling (1-0) 52 6
6. Fenwick (1-0) 37 10
7. Decatur MacArthur (1-0) 27 T7
8. Marion (1-0) 22 T7
9. Sycamore (0-1) 18 4
10. Mascoutah (1-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Metamora 9, Chicago (Morgan Park) 5, Morris 5, Glenbard South 4, LaSalle-Peru 4, Highland 2, Marmion 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (9) (1-0) 99 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (1) (1-0) 90 2
3. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 77 4
4. Quincy Notre Dame (1-0) 68 5
5. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 47 7
6. St. Francis (0-1) 42 3
7. Phillips (0-1) 41 6
8. Mt. Zion (1-0) 37 T10
9. Coal City (0-1) 16 8
10. Murphysboro (1-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Marian Central 3, Stillman Valley 3, Harrisburg 2, Peoria Notre Dame 2, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Johnsburg 1, St. Laurence 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (6) (1-0) 86 1
2. Princeton (3) (1-0) 75 4
3. Monticello (1-0) 68 3
4. Tolono Unity (1-0) 50 T5
5. Williamsville (0-1) 49 2
6. Byron (1-0) 39 7
7. Farmington (1-0) 35 T5
8. Nashville (1-0) 31 8
9. Montini (0-1) 17 10
(tie) Mt. Carmel (1-0) 17 9
Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Benton 6, Carlinville 4, Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 2, Eureka 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (7) (1-0) 87 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1-0) 75 4
3. IC Catholic (2) (1-0) 70 7
4. Breese Mater Dei (1-0) 60 T6
5. Sterling Newman (1-0) 51 T6
6. Downs Tri-Valley (1-0) 36 9
7. Bishop McNamara (0-1) 30 3
(tie) Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 30 NR
9. Rockridge (0-1) 27 2
10. Pana (1-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: North-Mac 5, Athens 4, Knoxville 3, Althoff Catholic 2, Clifton Central 2, Rushville-Industry 2, Momence 1, Bloomington Central Catholic 1, Gillespie 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mow. Central A&M (2) (1-0) 81 1
(tie) Lena-Winslow (7) (1-0) 81 2
3. Brown County (1-0) 61 4
4. Fulton (1-0) 53 7
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (1-0) 53 6
6. Tuscola (1-0) 34 NR
7. Forreston (1-0) 33 T9
8. Cumberland (1-0) 25 8
9. Aurora Christian (1-0) 13 NR
(tie) Camp Point Central (1-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 11, St. Bede 9, Arcola 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Carrollton 5, Galena 3, Stark County 1.