Football: AP Top Ten

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Warren (7) (1-0) 79 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (1-0) 72 2

3. Marist (1-0) 62 3

4. Naperville Central (1-0) 52 7

5. Maine South (1-0) 49 4

6. Neuqua Valley (1-0) 35 6

7. Glenbard West (1-0) 30 T10

8. Bolingbrook (1-0) 12 NR

9. O'Fallon (1-0) 10 NR

10. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Edwardsville 6, Lockport 3, South Elgin 3, Oswego East 3, New Trier 2, Evanston Township 2, Huntley 2, Palatine 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mt. Carmel (4) (1-0) 82 5

2. Loyola (4) (1-0) 80 2

3. Brother Rice (1) (1-0) 77 3

4. Wheaton North (1-0) 53 4

5. St. Charles North (1-0) 49 6

6. St. Rita (0-1) 44 1

7. Batavia (1-0) 40 7

8. Prospect (1-0) 18 8

(tie) WW South (1-0) 18 10

10. Hersey (1-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Normal Community 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Pekin 3, Buffalo Grove 2, DeKalb 2, Hononegah 2, Lincoln Way West 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Cary-Grove (10) (1-0) 100 1

2. Crete-Monee (0-1) 73 2

3. Washington (1-0) 67 3

4. Lake Forest (1-0) 61 4

5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 60 5

6. Kankakee (1-0) 51 8

7. Springfield (1-0) 40 10

8. Crystal Lake Central (1-0) 17 NR

9. Lemont (1-0) 15 NR

(tie) Richards (1-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Prairie Ridge 13, Simeon 13, Vernon Hills 9, Kenwood 5, Benet 4, Kaneland 4, Antioch 2, Deerfield 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (8) (1-0) 89 1

2. Rochester (1) (1-0) 79 2

3. Peoria (1-0) 72 3

4. Providence (1-0) 56 5

5. Sterling (1-0) 52 6

6. Fenwick (1-0) 37 10

7. Decatur MacArthur (1-0) 27 T7

8. Marion (1-0) 22 T7

9. Sycamore (0-1) 18 4

10. Mascoutah (1-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Metamora 9, Chicago (Morgan Park) 5, Morris 5, Glenbard South 4, LaSalle-Peru 4, Highland 2, Marmion 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (9) (1-0) 99 1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (1) (1-0) 90 2

3. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 77 4

4. Quincy Notre Dame (1-0) 68 5

5. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 47 7

6. St. Francis (0-1) 42 3

7. Phillips (0-1) 41 6

8. Mt. Zion (1-0) 37 T10

9. Coal City (0-1) 16 8

10. Murphysboro (1-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Marian Central 3, Stillman Valley 3, Harrisburg 2, Peoria Notre Dame 2, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Johnsburg 1, St. Laurence 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (6) (1-0) 86 1

2. Princeton (3) (1-0) 75 4

3. Monticello (1-0) 68 3

4. Tolono Unity (1-0) 50 T5

5. Williamsville (0-1) 49 2

6. Byron (1-0) 39 7

7. Farmington (1-0) 35 T5

8. Nashville (1-0) 31 8

9. Montini (0-1) 17 10

(tie) Mt. Carmel (1-0) 17 9

Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Benton 6, Carlinville 4, Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 2, Eureka 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Decatur St. Teresa (7) (1-0) 87 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1-0) 75 4

3. IC Catholic (2) (1-0) 70 7

4. Breese Mater Dei (1-0) 60 T6

5. Sterling Newman (1-0) 51 T6

6. Downs Tri-Valley (1-0) 36 9

7. Bishop McNamara (0-1) 30 3

(tie) Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 30 NR

9. Rockridge (0-1) 27 2

10. Pana (1-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: North-Mac 5, Athens 4, Knoxville 3, Althoff Catholic 2, Clifton Central 2, Rushville-Industry 2, Momence 1, Bloomington Central Catholic 1, Gillespie 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mow. Central A&M (2) (1-0) 81 1

(tie) Lena-Winslow (7) (1-0) 81 2

3. Brown County (1-0) 61 4

4. Fulton (1-0) 53 7

(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (1-0) 53 6

6. Tuscola (1-0) 34 NR

7. Forreston (1-0) 33 T9

8. Cumberland (1-0) 25 8

9. Aurora Christian (1-0) 13 NR

(tie) Camp Point Central (1-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 11, St. Bede 9, Arcola 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Carrollton 5, Galena 3, Stark County 1.