Vernon Hills rolls over Waukegan

Everything came together in a strong opening half, as Vernon Hills rolled to a 47-0 victory over Waukegan on Senior Night in a nonconference football game in Vernon Hills on Friday night.

The Cougars (2-0) scored all of their points in the first half and their defense held the Bulldogs (1-1) to minus 3 yards of offense and 1 first down.

"I liked the way we came out and did what we were supposed to do from week one to week two," Vernon Hills coach Bill Bellecomo said. "We wanted to see the biggest improvement and we did that. We're cleaning things up. It's not about two games, we're trying to do something bigger than that. It's a process and we have to get better every week."

As for some other factors, the Cougars have a number of ways to score on offense.

"We have a nice one-two punch on offense with (Ben) Choi and (Nate) Lee," Bellecomo said. "We needed our quarterback (Nolan) Lazor to have a great game like that. I thought he was on the verge of that and he keeps getting better every week."

Lazor was making his first varsity start after coming back from a torn labrum. He was 6 of 13 for 137 yards and threw for 4 TDs.

"We were better than our opponent and better skill-wise," Lazor said. "It was a great confidence booster and a great start. My main goal was being able to improve and see the field. Being new, I just had the confidence to do it. I think this was great game to get my confidence up."

Lazor had a number of players that helped the cause with the scoring through the first two quarters.

"I really want to attribute all of this to the line and the receivers," Lazor said. "We have so much depth at wide receiver that can make plays."

Choi caught a 38-yard score, Erik Rimas from 10 yards, Jake Pieper 22 yards and Kamrin Martin another 10-yarder.

Rimas also had a 2-yard rushing TD, Alex Gil scored on a 16-yard run, and Lee scampered in from 10 yards.