Scouting Week 3 DuPage County football games

Downers Grove North (2-0) at Downers Grove South (0-2)When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

2021 spring result: Downers Grove North 23, Downers Grove South 7.

Outlook: Two games into the season, Downers Grove South is one of three West Suburban Gold teams not to score a single point. The Mustangs, though, opened the season against two of the top teams in the area -- Wheaton North and Glenbard West. In this annual neighborhood rivalry, the Mustangs will be looking to end a six-game series losing streak, build some momentum for the final six regular season games and lessen some of the pain from two blowout defeats.

The Mustangs' game plan will center on getting the ball early and often to senior wide receiver Eli Reed. The Northern Illinois recruit was the main focus by Wheaton North and Glenbard West in the first two games. Reed, an electric threat, is capable of taking over a game with his running and passing. Sophomore tight end Mack O'Halloran is a player to watch after a solid game against the Hilltoppers last week.

"We're a young team, and need to clean some things up," Downers Grove South coach Mark Molinari said. "(Friday) is a huge game for us. They have a good team. We haven't beaten them in a few years. I think these first couple of weeks against Wheaton North and Glenbard West have gotten us prepared. I think we will be ready for them. These first two weeks have helped prepare us."

The Trojans pulled off a solid comeback win over Willowbrook in Week 2, showcasing a diverse offense capable of spreading the field. Sophomore running back Noah Battle is a key focal point on offense, but quarterback Sam Reichert showed poise in leading his team back from a 14-0 deficit last week. Ethan Thulin is another player capable of making a difference in Friday's game. His speed has been a big plus in the return game, helping give the Trojans good field position and providing a threat to score.

Lyons (1-1) at Hinsdale Central (1-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2021 spring result: Hinsdale Central 31, Lyons 10.

Outlook: An early-season West Suburban Silver Division battle could help shed some light on the conference race. Downers Grove North, York and Glenbard West have all opened the season with wins in the first two weeks, but Lyons and Hinsdale Central both suffered losses in the opener and bounced back with shutout wins in Week 2. The Red Devils have to build momentum entering a key stretch in their schedule. After hosting the first three games, the Red Devils play three of their next four on the road. The Lions opened with two straight home games, so this is their first road test of the season.

Marmion (2-0) at Montini (1-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2021 spring result: Did not play

Outlook: A good test for both teams early in the season. The Broncos lost a 17-15 heartbreaker in their season opener against IC Catholic, but rebounded with a 17-10 win over Sterling last week.

Meanwhile, the Cadets defeated Bishop McNamara 12-7 and handed Lakeview a 57-0 loss. The Broncos' defense held solid in a quality road win over Sterling, limiting the Warriors in the passing game by allowing just 59 yards rushing and just over 100 total rushing yards.

Montini senior linebacker Jackson McWhinney was a key reason for those low totals, tallying a team-high 17 tackles, including a key sack on Sterling's final drive. Linebacker Michael Carver also had 12 tackles and defensive end Luke Cushing added nine tackles, including a sack.

Naperville Central (2-0) at Novi Catholic Central (1-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2021 spring result: Did not play

Outlook: The Redhawks join their DuPage Valley Conference members by heading out of state to play in Week 3. All five conference teams have games against unfamiliar opponents. The Redhawks face a motivated Detroit-based team following a blowout win over Davison last week. The Shamrocks, who gave up just 101 points in 10 games last season, yielded 45 points in a blowout loss to Chippewa Valley in their opener.

Naperville Central has to keep an eye on Novi returner Owen Semp, who returned two punts for a touchdown last week. The Redhawks might have a tough time moving the ball if the Shamrocks' defense comes to play, returning their entire front seven from last season. On offense, Novi has an inexperienced offensive line, though freshman tackle Kaden Strayhorn already holds offers from Alabama, Michigan and Michigan State.

Neuqua Valley (2-0) at St. Mary's (Missouri) (2-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

2021 spring result: Did not play

Outlook: The Wildcats have a key showdown at Naperville North in Week 4, but first they must hit the highway for a true "road trip." Through two games, Neuqua Valley's been one of the most impressive teams in the area, defeating Oswego and handing Wheaton Warrenville South a 26-7 defeat in Wheaton. The Dragons are a much smaller school than the Wildcats are accustomed to playing but they have a wealth of weapons. Senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman entered the season with 142 receptions for 2,983 yards and 54 career touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Coleman, a five-star recruit, is ranked as the No. 3 receiver in the country, according to 247Sports.com. He has over 30 offers, including from Alabama, Florida State, USC Texas, Georgia, Oregon, Florida, LSU and Notre Dame.

Friday's football gamesAurora Christian at Westmont, 7 p.m.

Benet at Brother Rice, 6 p.m.

East Aurora at Fenton, 7:30 p.m.

Geneva at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at Streamwood, 7:30 p.m.

Glenbard South at South Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at Oak Park-River Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Leyden, 7 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at Elmwood Park, 7 p.m.

Lisle at Reed-Custer, 7 p.m.

Lyons Twp. at Hinsdale Central, 7:30 p.m.

Belleville East at Metea Valley, 7 p.m.

Morton at Addison Trail, 7 p.m.

Naperville North at Brownstown Woodhaven (Michigan), 7 p.m.

Proviso East at Willowbrook, 7 p.m.

St. Charles East at Lake Park, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis at St. Edward, 7 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Shaker Heights (Ohio), 7 p.m.

West Chicago at Larkin, 7:30 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at Aurora Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Wheaton North at Batavia, 7:30 p.m.

York at Proviso West, 7:30 p.m.

Elgin at Bartlett, 7:30 p. m