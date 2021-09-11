Football / Top 20 / How they fared in Week 3
Football
Team Week 3 result
1. Maine South (3-0) beat Fremd 47-14
2. Neuqua Valley (3-0) beat St. Louis St. Mary's 26-21
3. Wheaton North (2-1) lost to Batavia 23-20 (OT)
4. Warren (2-1) beat Zion-Benton 56-0
5. St. Charles North (2-1) lost to WW South 12-10
6. Cary-Grove (3-0) beat CL Central 48-14
7. Batavia (2-0) beat Wheaton North 23-20 (OT)
8. Naperville Central (2-1) lost to Novi (MI) Catholic Central 17-14
9. Glenbard West (3-0) beat Oak Park-River Forest 60-20
10. South Elgin (3-0) beat Glenbard South 35-7
11. Prospect (2-1) lost to St. Francis 34-27
12. Buffalo Grove (3-0) beat Maine West 42-6
13. Hersey (3-0) beat Maine East 63-0
14. Hinsdale Central (2-1) beat Lyons Twp. 35-16
15. York (3-0) beat Proviso West 56-0
16. Barrington (2-1) beat New Trier 28-23
17. Downers Grove N. (3-0) beat Downers South 7-0
18. Glenbard North (3-0) beat Geneva 21-7
19. WW South (2-1) beat St. Charles N. 12-10
20. Libertyville (3-0) beat Lake Zurich 28-19