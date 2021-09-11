 

Football / Top 20 / How they fared in Week 3

    Batavia quarterback Ryan Boy looks to pass the ball against Wheaton North on Friday. The Bulldogs won 23-20 in overtime. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

 
Updated 9/11/2021 3:05 PM

Football

Team Week 3 result

 

1. Maine South (3-0) beat Fremd 47-14

2. Neuqua Valley (3-0) beat St. Louis St. Mary's 26-21

3. Wheaton North (2-1) lost to Batavia 23-20 (OT)

4. Warren (2-1) beat Zion-Benton 56-0

5. St. Charles North (2-1) lost to WW South 12-10

6. Cary-Grove (3-0) beat CL Central 48-14

7. Batavia (2-0) beat Wheaton North 23-20 (OT)

8. Naperville Central (2-1) lost to Novi (MI) Catholic Central 17-14

9. Glenbard West (3-0) beat Oak Park-River Forest 60-20

10. South Elgin (3-0) beat Glenbard South 35-7

11. Prospect (2-1) lost to St. Francis 34-27

12. Buffalo Grove (3-0) beat Maine West 42-6

13. Hersey (3-0) beat Maine East 63-0

14. Hinsdale Central (2-1) beat Lyons Twp. 35-16

15. York (3-0) beat Proviso West 56-0

16. Barrington (2-1) beat New Trier 28-23

17. Downers Grove N. (3-0) beat Downers South 7-0

18. Glenbard North (3-0) beat Geneva 21-7

19. WW South (2-1) beat St. Charles N. 12-10

20. Libertyville (3-0) beat Lake Zurich 28-19

