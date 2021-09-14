Football / AP Top Ten

South Elgin's Mason Montgomery celebrates his second quarter touchdown against Glenbard South last week. South Elgin is ranked No. 10 in Class 8A this week. Mark Black / Shaw Media Illinois

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maine South (8) (3-0) 107 2

2. Marist (1) (3-0) 96 3

3. Naperville Central (2) (2-1) 74 1

4. Warren (2-1) 73 4

5. Neuqua Valley (3-0) 64 5

6. Lincoln-Way East (2-1) 53 T6

(tie) Glenbard West (3-0) 53 T6

8. Bolingbrook (3-0) 26 8

9. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-0) 21 9

10. South Elgin (3-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 7, Oswego East 5, Lockport 5, Glenbard East 4, O'Fallon 4, Edwardsville 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (11) (3-0) 119 1

2. Mt. Carmel (1) (3-0) 107 2

3. Brother Rice (3-0) 98 3

4. Batavia (3-0) 82 7

5. Wheaton North (2-1) 53 5

6. Hersey (3-0) 49 8

7. St. Rita (1-2) 39 4

8. WW South (2-1) 25 NR

9. Pekin (3-0) 22 10

(tie) Normal Community (3-0) 22 NR

(tie) St. Charles North (2-1) 22 6

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 13, Buffalo Grove 5, Prospect 4.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Cary-Grove (6) (3-0) 123 1

2. Kankakee (3-0) 99 2

3. East St. Louis (7) (2-1) 95 1

4. Crete-Monee (2-1) 92 3

5. Lemont (3-0) 73 4

6. Springfield (3-0) 65 5

7. Prairie Ridge (3-0) 62 7

8. Washington (2-1) 26 8

9. Crystal Lake Central (2-1) 18 6

10. Lake Forest (2-1) 15 9

Others receiving votes: Vernon Hills 14, Kenwood 11, Chicago (Simeon) 6, Oak Lawn Richards 4, Belvidere North 3, Grayslake 3, Chatham Glenwood 2, Wauconda 2, Machesney Park Harlem 1, Carmel 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (11) (2-1) 110 2

2. Providence (2-1) 96 4

3. Fenwick (2-1) 70 3

4. Marion (3-0) 61 5

5. Mascoutah (3-0) 55 6

6. Sycamore (2-1) 46 8

7. Peoria (2-1) 45 7

8. Morris (3-0) 43 9

9. Metamora (3-0) 30 T10

10. Marmion (3-0) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Sterling 10, Chicago (Morgan Park) 7, Streator 6, Glenbard South 3, Decatur MacArthur 2, Mahomet-Seymour 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (13) (3-0) 130 1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (2-1) 107 2

3. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 101 3

4. St. Francis (2-1) 91 5

5. Quincy Notre Dame (3-0) 85 4

6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 59 6

7. Bethalto Civic Memorial (3-0) 35 NR

8. Phillips (1-2) 28 10

9. Coal City (2-1) 21 8

10. Dixon (3-0) 17 NR

(tie) Mt. Zion (2-1) 17 7

Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 7, Hyde Park 6, Murphysboro 4, Carterville 3, Breese Central 2, Peoria Notre Dame 1, Cahokia 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (9) (3-0) 117 1

2. Princeton (3) (3-0) 107 2

3. Monticello (3-0) 91 3

4. Tolono Unity (3-0) 77 4

5. Williamsville (2-1) 70 5

6. Byron (3-0) 55 7

7. Farmington (3-0) 42 8

8. Mt. Carmel (3-0) 40 9

9. Montini (1-2) 26 6

10. Durand (3-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Reed-Custer 7, Benton 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Peotone 3, Nashville 2, Wheaton Academy 2, Carlinville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Decatur St. Teresa (9) (3-0) 117 1

2. IC Catholic (3) (3-0) 108 2

3. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) 96 3

4. Breese Mater Dei (3-0) 83 4

5. Rockridge (2-1) 57 T6

6. Downs Tri-Valley (3-0) 55 5

7. Bismarck-Henning (3-0) 49 T6

8. Pana (3-0) 34 8

9. Sterling Newman (2-1) 25 9

10. Rushville-Industry (3-0) 10 10

Others receiving votes: Tremont 8, Knoxville 7, Bishop McNamara 6, Clifton Central 3, Athens 1, Johnston City 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (11) (3-0) 119 2

2. Mow. Central A&M (1) (2-1) 92 1

(tie) Brown County (3-0) 92 3

4. Cumberland (3-0) 75 6

5. Aurora Christian (3-0) 73 7

6. Camp Point Central (3-0) 59 8

7. Fulton (2-1) 38 T4

8. Carrollton (2-1) 24 9

9. West Central (2-0) 22 NR

10. Wethersfield (2-1) 19 T4

Others receiving votes: Forreston 18, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Princeville 6, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 4, Abingdon 2.