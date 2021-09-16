Football: Scouting Week 4 in the Northwest suburbs

Editor's note: Rolling Meadows' game against Niles West scheduled for Friday night was canceled due to COVID concerns at Niles West. The Mustangs will return to action next week against Wheeling.

Glenbrook South (3-0) at Barrington (2-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: Glenbrook South beat Conant 41-21; Barrington beat New Trier 27-23

Outlook: The Broncos' offense is back on track after being stymied in Week 1 by Warren. Since then, Barrington has racked up 69 points thanks to the play of quarterback Harley Thompson, who looks like he has settled in quite nicely. Evan Panesis has also grown into his role as the main cog in the running game. Glenbrook South hasn't won its first three games since 2017. The team that stopped the Titans from winning four in a row that year? Barrington.

Glenbrook North (2-1) at Hersey (3-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Glenbrook North beat Wheeling 48-9; Hersey beat Maine East 63-0

Outlook: The Huskies got awful news when star WR/RB Ben Clawson broke his ankle and will be out for some time. The Huskies will be leaning hard on Dylan Carlquist and Breyden Smith along with others to fill the gap. Defensively, the Huskies have been surging and allowed just 49 yards of offense last week.

Niles North (1-2) at Buffalo Grove (3-0)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: Niles North lost to Schaumburg 42-14; Buffalo Grove beat Maine West 42-6.

Outlook: The Bison continue to stampede their opponents. Buffalo Grove has scored 124 points in its first three games and the herd looks to keep running. The Bison are coming off a game where they rushed for 401 yards behind Michael Cervantes, Cole Nixon and Scott Murray. Eli Shereshovech and Trystan Anderson lead the defense.

Maine East (0-3) at Elk Grove (1-2)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Maine East lost to Hersey 63-0; Elk Grove lost to Vernon Hills 41-6

Outlook: After winning its opener, Elk Grove fell on some hard times in its next two games. Elk Grove scored 56 points in its first two games. But the Grens struggled to finish drives last week. They may find things a bit better when they face Maine East, which has lost 37 in a row and allowed 127 points this season.

Maine West (1-2) at Prospect (2-1)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Maine West lost to Buffalo Grove 42-6; Prospect lost to St. Francis 34-27

Outlook: Maine West had a reversal of fortunes last week after soundly beating Hubbard in Week 2. Maine West will look to get back on track behind Isaac Pittman, who scored 5 touchdowns in that game, but was limited last week against Buffalo Grove. Prospect is also looking to rebound after a disappointing loss. Despite scoring 27 points, the Knights had under 200 yards of offense.

Highland Park (1-2) at Wheeling (1-2)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Highland Park lost to Hoffman Estates 53-20; Wheeling lost to Glenbrook North 48-9

Outlook: After its stunning Week 1 win, Wheeling has come down to earth the last two weeks. The Wildcats have managed just 9 points in those games. They do have a chance to turn the tide this week against a Highland Park team that has lost its last two games and allowed 73 points.

Evanston (1-2) at Fremd (0-3)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: Evanston lost to Palatine 43-0; Fremd lost to Maine South 47-14

Outlook: Fremd returns home to host an Evanston team that struggled last week against Palatine, gaining just 102 yards. Fremd has played well in spurts and is looking to put together a full game. The biggest bright spot for the Vikings has been Archie Cox, whose pass-catching and kick returning has been impressive.

New Trier (2-1) at Conant (1-2)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: New Trier lost to Barrington 28-23; Conant lost to Glenbrook South 41-21

Outlook: Conant has been just fine on offense. But the Cougars have struggled on the defensive end, especially the last two weeks when they have allowed 82 points. Conant quarterback Giuseppe Dugo has been uncanny with his masterful direction of the Conant option offense. His ball control could be a key to keeping New Trier's offense on the sideline.

Vernon Hills (3-0) at Hoffman Estates (2-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: Vernon Hills beat Elk Grove 41-6; Hoffman Estates beat Highland Park 53-20

Outlook: This game could end up being a track meet. Vernon Hills has scored 109 points thus far while Hoffman has rung up 123. Vernon Hills welcomed back Nolan Lazor at quarterback last week and got big performances from Ben Choi, Nate Gil and Jake Pieper. Hoffman has been flying high behind wide receiver Jashawn Johnson, Anu Ajibulu, Yashua Pettis-Taylor and quarterback Aidan Cyr.

Maine South (3-0) at Palatine (1-2)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: Maine South beat Fremd 47-14; Palatine beat Evanston 43-0

Outlook: Palatine is home for the first time this season. The Pirates are coming off their best effort of the season last week. The Pirate offense piled up 416 yards led by Grant Dersnah, Dominick Ball and Jake Bostick. The Palatine defense, led by Mitch Larkin, Jhermari Mabry and Bobby Widlowski, stymied Evanston. The Pirates now will look to contain the high-flying Maine South Hawks, who have showed they can score when needed. Quarterback Rowan Keefe, running backs Mike Sajenko and Frank Bartell along with tight Chris Petrucci will be a challenge.

Deerfield (2-1) at Schaumburg (2-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: Deerfield lost to Rolling Meadows 17-14; Schaumburg beat Niles North 42-14

Outlook: Schaumburg has been on the rise, putting together a modest two-game winning streak. Schaumburg has been using its depth and improving line play to put up 69 points in the last two games. Now the Saxons will be tested by a Deerfield team that stumbled last week after winning their first two games convincingly.

St. Viator (1-2 at Carmel (2-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: St. Viator beat DePaul Academy 41-7; Carmel beat Leo 35-32

Last year: St. Viator 47, Carmel 8

Outlook: This is the Catholic League/ESCC Purple opener for both teams and Viator has won the last two meetings. Viator was able to turn things around last week as the Lions rolled. Jake VanBooven had a trio of touchdown runs while racing for 169 yards. Carmel, which was forced to forfeit its opener against Libertyville due to COVID, has recovered quite nicely. The Corsairs shocked Lake Forest and then held off Leo.

Leyden (1-2, 0-1) at Morton (1-2, 1-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Leyden lost to Hinsdale South 21-0; Morton beat Addison Trail 41-21

Last year: DNP

Outlook: For the second time in three games this season Leyden failed to score a touchdown. The Leyden ground game, which was so successful in Week 2, managed just 24 yards last Friday. The Eagles will look to get on track against Morton, which won its first game of the season last week.