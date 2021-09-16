Scouting Week 4 DuPage County football games

Glenbard South quarterback Michael Champagne looks for an open receiver last week against South Elgin. The Raiders will try to rebound from their first loss when they take on Fenton on Friday. Mark Black / Shaw Media Illinois

York (3-0, 1-0) at Downers Grove North (3-0, 0-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

2021 spring result: Did not play

Outlook: This has all the makings of a special early-season battle in the West Suburban Silver. After not playing against each other in the spring season, the Dukes and Trojans resume their conference matches. The Dukes posted a thrilling 28-26 win over the Trojans in Week 3 of the 2019 season.

Friday's game has all the makings of another thriller, with both teams in a rare undefeated position at this point of the season. The Dukes have relied on a deep numbers to overcome injuries and foster competition. York coach Mike Fitzgerald has employed a two-quarterback system, with senior Colin Doherty and Matt Vezza sharing snaps. Doherty has completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown to go with eight carries for 64 yards and two TDs. Vezza is 8-of-12 passing for 246 yards and two TDs.

"The competition was so good in summer, just neck and neck," Fitzgerald said. "They're both very similar, so we don't have to change offense for one guy. Both do things well and both guys get a lot of playing time. They're still competing, and have to bring it in practice every week. Both are very selfish. If somebody gets hot, we stays with them. It's a good change of pace."

The Dukes get their first real test of the season against Downers Grove North. Through three weeks, the Dukes outgunned their opponents 1,073 to 226 yards, and not allowed a passing touchdown. The Trojans have a diverse attack, with a solid passing game and solid rushing attack along with a stellar special teams unit.

"(Downers Grove North) has some dynamic skill guys, so you have to do good job gang tackling and containing those guys," Fitzgerald said. "Their coach does a great job with line play. They're very good and physical in the trenches, and play with a lot of heart. They do some good things on offense and defense and can make big plays in special teams."

Naperville Central (2-1, 0-1) at Waubonsie Valley (1-2, 0-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

2021 spring result: Naperville Central 47, Waubonsie Valley 0

Outlook: The Warriors finally get a chance for redemption following their blowout loss to the Redhawks in the spring. After opening the season with consecutive losses, the Warriors defeated Shaker Heights (Ohio) 23-19 in Week 3. The Warriors are in a good position to make a move in the conference, with three of their next four at home. Last week, the Redhawks suffered their first loss on the field since the 2019 season, dropping a 17-14 decision to Novi Central Catholic (Michigan). One of the bright spots for the Redhawks has been the play of the defense. Despite losing several players in their front seven, the Redhawks have allowed just 36 points to three quality opponents. Naperville Central is currently ranked No. 3 in the Class 8A poll,

Neuqua Valley (3-0, 0-0) at Naperville North (1-2, 0-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.'

2021 spring result: Did not play

Outlook: The Wildcats start their quest for the DuPage Valley Conference title against their neighborhood rivals. Neuqua Valley posted a quality 26-21 win over St. Mary's (Missouri) on the road in Week 3, continuing their momentum following victories over Oswego and Wheaton Warrenville South. Neuqua Valley is No. 5 in the current Class 8A AP poll.

The Huskies have lost two in a row, but you can throw out the records most years for this annual game, especially since the two teams did not meet in the spring. Naperville North senior running back Ethan Roberts is a key player to watch, especially with his ability to extend drives and keep the ball away from Neuqua Valley's prolific offense. Roberts has carried the ball 51 times for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns. Naperville North quarterback Aidan Gray is putting up big numbers, passing for 441 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Wildcats will counter with a big-play passing game, led by quarterback Mark Mennecke. He's passed for 482 yards and six touchdowns, with Luke Williams catching 11 passes for 182 yards and 3 TDs.

Other games

Friday

Addison Trail at Proviso East, 7 p.m.

Bartlett at West Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Batavia at Lake Park, 7:30 p.m.

Benet at St. Rita, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Christian at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

DeKalb at Metea Valley, 7 p.m.

Downers Grove South at Willowbrook, 7:30 p.m.

East Aurora at Glenbard East, 7:30 p.m.

Fenton at Glenbard South, 7:30 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at Hinsdale South, 7 p.m.

McNamara at Wheaton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgewood at IC Catholic Prep, 7:15 p.m.

St. Charles East at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Wheaton North, 7:30 p.m.

St. Edward at Westmont, 7:15 p.m.

St. Laurence at Montini, 7:30 p.m.

Streator at Lisle, 7 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Geneva, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Proviso West at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.