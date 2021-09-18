Football / Top 20 / How they fared in Week 4

Wheaton North's Brayton Maske (23) runs the ball St. Charles North on Friday. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Football Team Week 3 result 1. Maine South (3-1) lost to Palatine 20-19 2. Neuqua Valley (4-0) beat Naperville North 21-7 3. Warren (3-1) beat Lake Zurich 42-0 4. Cary-Grove (4-0) beat McHenry 56-14 5. Glenbard West (4-0) beat Proviso West 63-0 6. Batavia (4-0) beat Lake Park 42-8 7. Wheaton North (3-1) beat St. Charles North 35-3 8. St. Charles North (2-2) lost to Wheaton North 35-3 9. Naperville Central (3-1) beat Waubonsie Valley 17-14 10. Buffalo Grove (4-0) beat Niles North 67-17 11. South Elgin (4-0) beat Larkin 51-0 12. Hersey (4-0) beat Glenbrook North 42-0 13. Hinsdale Central (3-1) beat Hinsdale South 48-0 14. York (4-0) beat Downers Grove North 28-10 15. Barrington (2-2) lost to Glenbrook South 15-14 16. Downers Grove N. (3-1) lost to York 28-10 17. Glenbard North (4-0) beat St. Charles East 23-0 18. WW South (2-2) lost to Geneva 13-12 19. Libertyville (4-0) beat Waukegan 76-6 20. Grayslake Central (3-1) lost to Wauconda 49-14