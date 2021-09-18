Football / Top 20 / How they fared in Week 4
Football
Team Week 3 result
1. Maine South (3-1) lost to Palatine 20-19
2. Neuqua Valley (4-0) beat Naperville North 21-7
3. Warren (3-1) beat Lake Zurich 42-0
4. Cary-Grove (4-0) beat McHenry 56-14
5. Glenbard West (4-0) beat Proviso West 63-0
6. Batavia (4-0) beat Lake Park 42-8
7. Wheaton North (3-1) beat St. Charles North 35-3
8. St. Charles North (2-2) lost to Wheaton North 35-3
9. Naperville Central (3-1) beat Waubonsie Valley 17-14
10. Buffalo Grove (4-0) beat Niles North 67-17
11. South Elgin (4-0) beat Larkin 51-0
12. Hersey (4-0) beat Glenbrook North 42-0
13. Hinsdale Central (3-1) beat Hinsdale South 48-0
14. York (4-0) beat Downers Grove North 28-10
15. Barrington (2-2) lost to Glenbrook South 15-14
16. Downers Grove N. (3-1) lost to York 28-10
17. Glenbard North (4-0) beat St. Charles East 23-0
18. WW South (2-2) lost to Geneva 13-12
19. Libertyville (4-0) beat Waukegan 76-6
20. Grayslake Central (3-1) lost to Wauconda 49-14