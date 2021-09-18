 

Football / Top 20 / How they fared in Week 4

  • Wheaton North's Brayton Maske (23) runs the ball St. Charles North on Friday.

    Wheaton North's Brayton Maske (23) runs the ball St. Charles North on Friday. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

 
Updated 9/18/2021 4:04 PM

Football

Team Week 3 result

 

1. Maine South (3-1) lost to Palatine 20-19

2. Neuqua Valley (4-0) beat Naperville North 21-7

3. Warren (3-1) beat Lake Zurich 42-0

4. Cary-Grove (4-0) beat McHenry 56-14

5. Glenbard West (4-0) beat Proviso West 63-0

6. Batavia (4-0) beat Lake Park 42-8

7. Wheaton North (3-1) beat St. Charles North 35-3

8. St. Charles North (2-2) lost to Wheaton North 35-3

9. Naperville Central (3-1) beat Waubonsie Valley 17-14

10. Buffalo Grove (4-0) beat Niles North 67-17

11. South Elgin (4-0) beat Larkin 51-0

12. Hersey (4-0) beat Glenbrook North 42-0

13. Hinsdale Central (3-1) beat Hinsdale South 48-0

14. York (4-0) beat Downers Grove North 28-10

15. Barrington (2-2) lost to Glenbrook South 15-14

16. Downers Grove N. (3-1) lost to York 28-10

17. Glenbard North (4-0) beat St. Charles East 23-0

18. WW South (2-2) lost to Geneva 13-12

19. Libertyville (4-0) beat Waukegan 76-6

20. Grayslake Central (3-1) lost to Wauconda 49-14

