Scouting Week 5 football games in the Northwest suburbs

Buffalo Grove (4-0) at Prospect (3-1)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Buffalo Grove 67, Niles North 17; Prospect 50, Maine West 0

Spring score: Prospect 56, Buffalo Grove 33

Outlook: Just like the spring game, this could be a high-scoring affair. Buffalo Grove heads into the contest averaging nearly 48 points per game while Prospect is averaging nearly 39 points. Buffalo Grove has put together an impressive rushing attack, running for 445 yards last week. Running backs Cole Nixon and Scott Murray, along with quarterback Michael Cervantes, have been the main cogs. Prospect quarterback Frank Covey has done a terrific job in leading the Knights. The junior has thrown for 9 touchdowns and rushed for 5 others. Peyton Burgh and Owen Walter have been solid at wide receiver for Prospect.

Elk Grove (2-2) at Hersey (4-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Elk Grove 42, Maine East 0; Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 0

Spring score: Hersey 49, Elk Grove 21

Outlook: Elk Grove is looking to keep things on a positive track after the Grenadiers put together their best effort of the season last week. Elk Grove's offense has a two-headed monster in running backs Jacob Elsner and Dominic Belmonte, while quarterback Mitch Janczak has been playing better each week. They will face a Hersey defense that has posted back-to-back shutouts. Meanwhile on offense, Josh Bontje has literally picked up the ball and run with it, scoring 5 touchdowns after the injury to Ben Clawson. Quarterback Jimmy Makuh, who threw for 292 yards last week, has 10 touchdown passes on the season.

Wheeling (1-3) at Rolling Meadows (2-2)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Highland Park 29, Wheeling 7; Rolling Meadows won by forfeit

Spring score: Rolling Meadows 49, Wheeling 14

Outlook: Wheeling is hoping to get some of its players back after six starters were out with injuries last week. The Wildcats will look to turn things around behind quarterback AJ Marchetti, who scored their lone touchdown last week. Rolling Meadows had the week off after its game against Niles West was canceled due to COVID protocols. Before that, the Mustangs had an impressive win over Deerfield. Evan Grace has stepped up quite nicely for Meadows at quarterback.

Barrington (2-2) at Hoffman Estates (3-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: Barrington lost to Glenbrook South 15-14; Hoffman Estates beat Vernon Hills 34-28

Spring score: Barrington 37, Hoffman Estates 14

Outlook: After winning two in a row, Barrington took a step backward last week. The Broncos were their own worst enemy at times, with penalties hurting them. Harley Thompson continues to improve at quarterback and could be a factor on Friday. Could this be the year? Hoffman Estates hasn't beaten Barrington since 2000 but this Hawks team is capable. Hoffman wide receiver Jashawn Johnson can be slowed, but no one has been able to completely stop the Western Michigan recruit. Despite rushing for over 350 yards in his last two games, running back Yashua Pettis-Taylor may be one of the most underrated backs in the state.

Fremd (0-4) at Conant (1-3)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: Fremd lost to Evanston 20-17; Conant lost to New Trier 37-35

Spring score: Fremd 7, Conant 0

Outlook: Both teams came so close to breaking their losing streaks but fell a bit short. Fremd is 0-4 for the first time since 2017 when the Vikings lost their first 5 games. The Viking offense is beginning to find its way thanks to Archie Cox, who continues to be a bright spot. Conant continues to score in bunches, averaging nearly 32 points per game. Giuseppe Dugo showed last week that the Cougars can do more than just run, when he threw a pair of touchdown passes. The Cougar defense, which is young and just beginning to find its way, has allowed nearly 35 points per game.

Palatine (2-2) at Schaumburg (2-2)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: Palatine 20, Maine South 19; Schaumburg 24-13

Spring score: Palatine 44, Schaumburg 0

Outlook: Two weeks ago, it was desperation mode for Palatine. Now after knocking off top-ranked Maine South, the Pirates are heading in the right direction. It is a stout defense and a will to win that has carried them the last two weeks. However, there are still lots of bumps in the road with the status of top wide receiver Jake Bostick and running back Dominick Ball both out for Friday's game with injuries. Schaumburg had an opportunity to get back to where it wanted to be. But the Saxons had a disastrous fourth quarter. Running back Takumi Fred has been carrying the ball well for Schaumburg.

Maine East (0-4) at Maine West (1-3)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Elk Grove 42, Maine East 0; Prospect 50, Maine West 0

Spring score: Maine West 37, Maine East 12

Outlook: The Central Suburban North opener for both teams is a battle between district-rivals. Maine East struggles continue as the Demons have scored just 16 points this season and are hoping to avoid their 37th loss in a row. Maine West has had its ups and downs as well, scoring 6 points in its last two games. Look for the Warriors to come out strong with running back Isaac Pittman looking to regain his early-season form. Connor McAndrews, Maine West's senior quarterback, is also looking to get the Warriors' passing game back on track.

Maine South (3-1) at Glenbrook North (2-2)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Palatine 20, Maine South 19; Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 0

Spring score: Maine South 42, Glenbrook North 3

Outlook: Sometimes a loss can be a good thing for a team. That's what Maine South is hoping after the Hawks were stunned last week in Palatine. Maine South will be looking to get back on track as the Hawks begin Central Suburban South play where they are 104-1 in the last 21 seasons. Rowan Keefe, Chris Petrucci and last year's CSL South offensive player of the year, Mike Sajenko, will look to give their team a huge kick start.

St. Viator (2-2) at Notre Dame (0-4)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last Week: St. Viator beat Carmel 37-20; Notre Dame lost to Nazareth 24-21

Spring score: Did not play

Outlook: The Lions have showed resiliency. After an 0-2 start and the loss of their starting quarterback, Alex Konopka, St. Viator has won its last two games, averaging 39 points in those victories with sophomore quarterback Charlie Dolsen leading the way. The Lions' Jake VanBooven has made his presence felt, running the ball exceptionally well in both wins. Michael Nix is Viator's leading receiver while Carson Eggebraten leads a defense that keeps getting better. Notre Dame blew a fourth-quarter lead last Saturday to lose its fourth in a row.

Willowbrook (2-2, 2-0) at Leyden (1-3, 0-2)When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last Week: Willowbrook beat Downers Grove South 34-7; Leyden lost to Morton 38-0

Spring score: Willowbrook 40, Leyden 0

Outlook: Leyden failed to score for the second consecutive week and the Eagles have had three games this season where they have failed to reach the end zone. Despite that, the rushing of junior running back Diego Mendoza has been a highlight this season. Mendoza has garnered 361 yards on 88 carries and 3 touchdowns thus far.