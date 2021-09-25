Maine South bounces back, blanks Glenbrook North

The Hawks are back flying high again.

A week after they were stunned by Palatine, Maine South responded with a resounding 41-0 win over Glenbrook North Friday in their Central Suburban South opener in Northbrook.

The Hawks (4-1, 1-0) bolted to a 20-0 halftime and put it cruise mode from there.

Rowan Keefe tossed a pair of touchdown passes of 23 and 9 yards to Wil Guzaldo. Frank Bartell had a two-yard touchdown run and an interception. Mike Sajenkjo had a two-yard touchdown run. Alan Bielski threw a late 30-yard touchdown pass to Tony Valdez.

Maine South's defense, led by Teddy Gianaris, Valdez, Kevin Wolff, Tommy Locascio and Bartell, pitched their first shutout off the season. They have allowed 46 points this season.

On Friday, the Maine South defense forced a pair of turnovers from Glenbrook North (2-3, 0-1). It included an interception by Bartell and the Hawks also blocked a punt.

Maine South will play just their second home game of the season next Friday. The Hawks will host unbeaten Glenbrook South (5-0, 1-0).