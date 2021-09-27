 

Football / Top 20

  • Wauconda's Vince Bennett hands off to Colin Husko against Antioch on Friday.

    Wauconda's Vince Bennett hands off to Colin Husko against Antioch on Friday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 9/27/2021 11:53 AM

Football

1. Neuqua Valley (5-0) at Metea Valley

2. Glenbard West (5-0) vs. York

3. Maine South (4-1) vs. Glenbrook South

4. Warren (4-1) vs. Waukegan

5. Cary-Grove (5-0) at Huntley

6. Batavia (5-0) at WW South

7. Wheaton North (4-1) at Glenbard North

8. Naperville Central (3-2) vs. Naperville North

9. South Elgin (5-0) vs. Streamwood

10. Hersey (5-0) vs. Rolling Meadows

11. Hinsdale Central (4-1) vs. Downers North

12. York (5-0) at Glenbard West

13. Prospect (4-1) at Wheeling

14. Buffalo Grove (4-1) vs. Elk Grove

15. Libertyville (4-1) vs. Lake Forest

16. Glenbard North (4-1) vs. Wheaton North

17. Palatine (3-2) vs. Conant

18. Wauconda (5-0) at Lakes

19. Downers Grove N. (4-1) at Hinsdale Central

20. Willowbrook (3-2) at Addison Trail

