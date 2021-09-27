Football / Top 20
1. Neuqua Valley (5-0) at Metea Valley
2. Glenbard West (5-0) vs. York
3. Maine South (4-1) vs. Glenbrook South
4. Warren (4-1) vs. Waukegan
5. Cary-Grove (5-0) at Huntley
6. Batavia (5-0) at WW South
7. Wheaton North (4-1) at Glenbard North
8. Naperville Central (3-2) vs. Naperville North
9. South Elgin (5-0) vs. Streamwood
10. Hersey (5-0) vs. Rolling Meadows
11. Hinsdale Central (4-1) vs. Downers North
12. York (5-0) at Glenbard West
13. Prospect (4-1) at Wheeling
14. Buffalo Grove (4-1) vs. Elk Grove
15. Libertyville (4-1) vs. Lake Forest
16. Glenbard North (4-1) vs. Wheaton North
17. Palatine (3-2) vs. Conant
18. Wauconda (5-0) at Lakes
19. Downers Grove N. (4-1) at Hinsdale Central
20. Willowbrook (3-2) at Addison Trail
