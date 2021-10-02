Carmel can't catch up to St. Patrick

The final piece of round two of Purple Division play in the consortium between the Chicago Catholic League and the East Suburban Catholic Conference concluded Saturday evening between a couple of teams, Carmel and St. Patrick, seeking to improve their postseason prospects.

By the time the scoreboard went to zero on the clock, the Shamrocks' postseason prospects were improved while the Corsairs' were injured in a 41-21 St. Patrick win at Triton College in River Grove.

"They (St. Patrick) played hard, all the credit goes to them," Carmel coach Jason McKie said. "We played hard (also). Obviously we had some things that didn't go our way."

In a back-and-forth battle that had Carmel (2-4, 0-2) trailing 21-14 in the second quarter and on the move toward a possible tying score, an apparent Johnny Weber touchdown pass to Jon Buckley was called back due to an offensive pass interference penalty bestowed upon the Corsairs to the chagrin of the entire Carmel sideline. The home team on the scoreboard then took advantage later in the period on its final possession of half number one by going on a 9 play, 51-yard drive that Alex Goworski (16 carries, 134 yards) took in from the 2-yard line for the third of his 4 TD runs to put the Shamrocks up 28-14 at the break.

Carmel's next opportunity to get back into the game came in the early stages of the third when an apparent 80-yard Torey French punt return that found pay dirt was flagged for an illegal block at the Shamrock 31 that wiped out the play. Carmel's subsequent offensive series would stall at the St. Pat's 37 on downs.

Shamrock QB Jermaine Young (15-for-20, 172 yards) found Owen Lyons on a 12-yard toss that put the game out of reach for the visitors later in the quarter, 35-14.

McKie cited both calls as key turning points.

"A lot of questionable things," McKie said. "You saw the game. All I'm saying is call the game fair."

For St. Patrick (4-2, 2-0), Goworski, who added touchdown runs of 8, 3, and 31 yards while also adding a sack and a trio of tackles for loss on defense, relished having conquered a difficult challenge the Corsairs brought.

"It's very physical," Goworski said. "I'm feeling good. I'm in good shape, but I get gassed sometimes."

Weber (20-for-35, 293 yards) had a pair of TD connections to Buckley -- a 79-yard bomb in the first plus a 10-yard connection with 2:49 left. Luke Lynch's 33-yard run gave Carmel its first points of the night on its second possession.

A scary part of the game came in the second quarter when Corsair sophomore defender Hunter DelRe was injured while making a play. He was taken to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in an ambulance with facial injuries. No word on his condition came as of the game's completion.