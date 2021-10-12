 

Football / AP Top Ten

    Batavia's Ryan Boe (21) throws a pass to Jalen Buckley (27) against Geneva last week. Batavia took over the No. 1 spot in Class 7A in this week's statewide AP poll. Sean King for Shaw Local

 
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:

Class 8A

 

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (7) (7-0) 70 1

2. Neuqua Valley (7-0) 62 2

3. Maine South (6-1) 52 4

4. Warren (6-1) 51 3

5. Lockport (7-0) 40 5

6. Marist (5-2) 38 6

7. South Elgin (7-0) 23 7

8. Hinsdale Central (6-1) 14 NR

9. Glenbard West (6-1) 10 9

10. York (6-1) 7 8

Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way East 6, Naperville Central 4, Palatine 4, O'Fallon 3, Bolingbrook 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Batavia (7) (7-0) 88 2

2. Brother Rice (2) (5-2) 79 1

3. Wheaton North (6-1) 73 3

4. Mt. Carmel (5-2) 57 4

5. St. Rita (5-2) 50 5

6. Hersey (7-0) 43 6

7. Normal Community (7-0) 38 7

8. Hononegah (7-0) 32 8

9. Prospect (6-1) 15 9

10. Moline (6-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 8, Buffalo Grove 1, Pekin 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (8) (6-1) 98 1

2. Cary-Grove (2) (7-0) 91 2

3. Kankakee (7-0) 75 3

4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (7-0) 72 6

5. Lemont (7-0) 59 4

6. Crete-Monee (5-2) 49 5

7. Wauconda (7-0) 30 7

8. Oak Lawn Richards (6-1) 24 NR

9. Kenwood (7-0) 20 8

(tie) Lake Forest (6-1) 20 10

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Washington 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (9) (6-1) 90 1

2. Fenwick (5-2) 77 2

3. Mascoutah (7-0) 72 3

4. Morris (7-0) 57 4

5. Sterling (6-1) 54 5

6. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) 41 6

7. Peoria (5-2) 38 8

8. Glenbard South (6-1) 26 9

9. Marion (6-1) 13 10

10. Sycamore (4-2) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 8, Morton 6, Marmion 1.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (10) (7-0) 100 1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-1) 85 2

3. Richmond-Burton (7-0) 82 3

4. Kewanee (7-0) 58 5

5. Genoa-Kingston (6-1) 54 6

6. Phillips (5-2) 46 7

7. St. Francis (5-2) 45 4

8. Coal City (5-2) 26 8

9. Stillman Valley (6-1) 24 9

10. Peoria Notre Dame (5-2) 20 10

Others receiving votes: Carterville 4, Wheaton Academy 3, Dixon 1, Mt. Zion 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (4) (7-0) 94 1

2. IC Catholic (6) (7-0) 85 2

3. Williamsville (6-1) 69 5

4. Byron (7-0) 68 6

5. Tolono Unity (7-0) 66 4

6. Princeton (6-1) 47 8

7. Farmington (7-0) 34 7

8. Monticello (6-1) 28 3

9. Mt. Carmel (6-0) 13 NR

(tie) Durand (6-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Benton 12, Reed-Custer 10, Montini 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Monmouth-Roseville 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Decatur St. Teresa (10) (7-0) 100 1

2. Breese Mater Dei (7-0) 87 2

3. Downs Tri-Valley (7-0) 74 3

4. Maroa-Forsyth (6-1) 73 4

5. Bismarck-Henning (7-0) 62 5

6. Pana (7-0) 44 6

7. Knoxville (7-0) 40 7

8. Athens (6-1) 24 9

9. Bishop McNamara (4-3) 16 NR

10. Clifton Central (5-2) 10 8

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 9, Johnston City 5, Rushville-Industry 3, Westville 1, Erie-Prophetstown 1, Rockridge 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Carrollton (7) (6-1) 80 2

2. Lena-Winslow (1) (6-1) 73 1

3. Abingdon (1) (7-0) 71 T3

4. Camp Point Central (6-1) 65 T3

5. Fulton (5-2) 44 NR

6. Forreston (5-2) 36 5

7. Ottawa Marquette (6-1) 35 10

8. Moweaqua Central A&M (5-2) 34 9

9. St. Bede (5-2) 20 7

10. Aurora Christian (4-2) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Brown County 6, Cumberland 6, Nokomis 5, Sesser-Valier 2, Winchester West Central 2.

