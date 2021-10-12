Football / AP Top Ten
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (7) (7-0) 70 1
2. Neuqua Valley (7-0) 62 2
3. Maine South (6-1) 52 4
4. Warren (6-1) 51 3
5. Lockport (7-0) 40 5
6. Marist (5-2) 38 6
7. South Elgin (7-0) 23 7
8. Hinsdale Central (6-1) 14 NR
9. Glenbard West (6-1) 10 9
10. York (6-1) 7 8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way East 6, Naperville Central 4, Palatine 4, O'Fallon 3, Bolingbrook 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Batavia (7) (7-0) 88 2
2. Brother Rice (2) (5-2) 79 1
3. Wheaton North (6-1) 73 3
4. Mt. Carmel (5-2) 57 4
5. St. Rita (5-2) 50 5
6. Hersey (7-0) 43 6
7. Normal Community (7-0) 38 7
8. Hononegah (7-0) 32 8
9. Prospect (6-1) 15 9
10. Moline (6-1) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 8, Buffalo Grove 1, Pekin 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (8) (6-1) 98 1
2. Cary-Grove (2) (7-0) 91 2
3. Kankakee (7-0) 75 3
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (7-0) 72 6
5. Lemont (7-0) 59 4
6. Crete-Monee (5-2) 49 5
7. Wauconda (7-0) 30 7
8. Oak Lawn Richards (6-1) 24 NR
9. Kenwood (7-0) 20 8
(tie) Lake Forest (6-1) 20 10
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Washington 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (9) (6-1) 90 1
2. Fenwick (5-2) 77 2
3. Mascoutah (7-0) 72 3
4. Morris (7-0) 57 4
5. Sterling (6-1) 54 5
6. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) 41 6
7. Peoria (5-2) 38 8
8. Glenbard South (6-1) 26 9
9. Marion (6-1) 13 10
10. Sycamore (4-2) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Providence 8, Morton 6, Marmion 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (10) (7-0) 100 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-1) 85 2
3. Richmond-Burton (7-0) 82 3
4. Kewanee (7-0) 58 5
5. Genoa-Kingston (6-1) 54 6
6. Phillips (5-2) 46 7
7. St. Francis (5-2) 45 4
8. Coal City (5-2) 26 8
9. Stillman Valley (6-1) 24 9
10. Peoria Notre Dame (5-2) 20 10
Others receiving votes: Carterville 4, Wheaton Academy 3, Dixon 1, Mt. Zion 1, Murphysboro 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (4) (7-0) 94 1
2. IC Catholic (6) (7-0) 85 2
3. Williamsville (6-1) 69 5
4. Byron (7-0) 68 6
5. Tolono Unity (7-0) 66 4
6. Princeton (6-1) 47 8
7. Farmington (7-0) 34 7
8. Monticello (6-1) 28 3
9. Mt. Carmel (6-0) 13 NR
(tie) Durand (6-1) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Benton 12, Reed-Custer 10, Montini 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Monmouth-Roseville 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (10) (7-0) 100 1
2. Breese Mater Dei (7-0) 87 2
3. Downs Tri-Valley (7-0) 74 3
4. Maroa-Forsyth (6-1) 73 4
5. Bismarck-Henning (7-0) 62 5
6. Pana (7-0) 44 6
7. Knoxville (7-0) 40 7
8. Athens (6-1) 24 9
9. Bishop McNamara (4-3) 16 NR
10. Clifton Central (5-2) 10 8
Others receiving votes: Vandalia 9, Johnston City 5, Rushville-Industry 3, Westville 1, Erie-Prophetstown 1, Rockridge 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Carrollton (7) (6-1) 80 2
2. Lena-Winslow (1) (6-1) 73 1
3. Abingdon (1) (7-0) 71 T3
4. Camp Point Central (6-1) 65 T3
5. Fulton (5-2) 44 NR
6. Forreston (5-2) 36 5
7. Ottawa Marquette (6-1) 35 10
8. Moweaqua Central A&M (5-2) 34 9
9. St. Bede (5-2) 20 7
10. Aurora Christian (4-2) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Brown County 6, Cumberland 6, Nokomis 5, Sesser-Valier 2, Winchester West Central 2.