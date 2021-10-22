Here's how to watch the IHSA football pairings show on TV

Prospect and Hersey are among the nearly 50 Daily Herald area schools who have either qualified for the state playoffs ore are hoping to on Saturday night when the pairings are revealed by the IHSA. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The road to the IHSA Football Playoffs is always a test of stamina over the course of the nine-week regular-season, but high school football fans in Illinois have never endured a wait like this.

On Saturday the IHSA Playoff Pairing Television Show will reveal the 2021 football playoff field during a live telecast on the IHSA TV Network that will air statewide from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The pandemic pushed the 2020 IHSA football season to the spring of 2021, where a condensed six-week season culminated with no postseason, marking the first time since 1973 that the IHSA did not crown state champions in the sport.

"Playoff pairing night is always special, but it feels even bigger this time around," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "256 teams and communities are going to get the opportunity to hear their name called and be recognized for the hard work they have put into qualifying for the postseason. It is a major accomplishment and I hope they take a moment to enjoy and celebrate it amid all the recent challenges."

IHSA TV veteran Dave Bernhard will join WEEK-TV Sports Director Jim Mattson to reveal and react to the first round matchups. Locally, WCIU The U 26.2 and WMEU The U 48 will carry the show live. A complete listing of channels can be found at https://www.ihsa.org/News-Media/Announcements/football-playoff-pairings-revealed-october-23-on-ihsa-tv-network-ihsa-to-stream-pre-post-shows-on-nfhs-network

Adding to the excitement of the night will be the return of pre- and postgame shows. Airing live on the NFHS Network, the IHSA Playoff Pairing Preview Show and IHSA Playoff Pairing Breakdown Show will feature WRMJ's Jim Taylor, Illinois prep football guru "Edgy" Tim O'Halloran of EdgyTim.com, and the state's resident high school football bracketologist Steve Soucie of Friday Night Drive. The IHSA Playoff Pairing Preview Show will stream on IHSA.tv from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. before returning with the IHSA Playoff Pairing Breakdown Show on IHSA.tv from 9 p.m.to 10 p.m.