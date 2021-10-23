 

Friday night Northwest suburbs roundup: Maine South holds off New Trier to clinch CSL South outright.

  • Maine South quarterback Rowan Keefe throws a pass while being pressured by Glenbrook North's Laith Salim earlier this season.

    Maine South quarterback Rowan Keefe throws a pass while being pressured by Glenbrook North's Laith Salim earlier this season. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Dick Quagliano
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 10/23/2021 4:38 PM

Maine South bolted to its fifth consecutive undefeated Central Suburban South title in Winnetka on Friday.

The Hawks built a 49-21 lead after three quarters and held off a late New Trier rally to win 49-42 in a game that was not as the final score would indicate.

 

Rowan Keefe threw 4 touchdowns passes, Mike Sajenko had a touchdown run and 2 touchdown receptions while Tommy Locascio had a touchdown catch and a touchdown run for the Hawks (8-1, 5-0).

Sajenko scored on a 4-yard run, Rowan had touchdown passes of 4 yards to Tommy Locascio and 16 yards to Sajenko. Maine South then had a 5-yard touchdown run by Locascio to make it 28-14 at the half.

The Hawks poured it on in the third quarter when Rowan had touchdown passes of 15 yards on a screen pass to Sajenko and a 21-yarder to a wide-open Will Guzaldo. Anthony Marcuccilli added a 6-yard touchdown run.

St. Patrick 17, St. Viator 7:

St. Patrick (5-4, 3-0) scored the game's first 17 points to end the CCL/ESCC Purple Division title hopes for St. Viator (3-6, 2-1). Dave Orecchio scored a third-quarter touchdown for the Lions on a 3-yard run.

Conant 42, Schaumburg 20:

Giuseppe Dugo went out in style. The three-year starter, playing in his last varsity game, had 4 touchdown runs and threw a touchdown pass as Conant (4-5, 3-2) pulled away from Schaumburg (1-8, 0-5).

With his team leading 21-20 in the third quarter, Dugo busted off touchdowns of 57 and 17 yards. That added to his previous scoring runs of 1 and 55 yards. Dugo also had a 12-yard touchdown pass to Connor Ahrendt. Dominick Mininni had a 1-yard touchdown run for the Cougars.

Omarion Jones had a 28-yard touchdown run for Schaumburg, Takumi Fred a 25-yard scoring run, and 21-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Wilson to Marcus Stewart.

Elk Grove 37, Wheeling 13:

It was a special teams coaches dream as both teams combined for 3 kick returns for touchdowns.

Diego Giles' 9-yard touchdown run put Wheeling (1-8, 0-5) up early. Jacob Elsner returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown and Mitch Janczak score on a 6-yard run off the option to put Elk Grove (3-6, 1-4) up 13-7. Wheeling tied the game on 50-yard punt return by Joe Mitroi.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sebastian Halilovic followed with an 86-yard kickoff return and Elk Grove was on its way. Elsner added a 2-yard touchdown run, Brady Tosterud caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Janczak and kicked a field goal.

Highland Park 20, Maine West 7:

Maine West (2-7, 1-4) got a 42-yard fourth quarter touchdown pass from Conor McAndrews to Anthony Jones with 48 seconds remaining to avert the shutout.

Vernon Hills 62, Maine East 19:

Maine East lost but showed resiliency in playing its homecoming game. The Demons took the field after forfeiting last week due to injuries and safety concerns. Maine East (0-9, 0-5) was able to score its highest point total of the season. Idarius Walton had an 86-yard kickoff return, Yaser Aliwadi a conversion run, Hasan Omari a 1-yard run, Lucio Roa a conversion run and a 32-yard field goal.

Downers Grove South 28, Leyden 15:

Leyden (3-6, 2-4) came up a bit short in its bid to keep Downers South (5-4, 5-1) from the playoffs.

