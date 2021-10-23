 

Here are the pairings for the IHSA state football playoffs

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/23/2021 9:57 PM

Here are the pairings for the IHSA state football playoffs.

Class 1A

 

Game 1 -- #16 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (5-4) at #1 Abingdon (A.-Avon) (8-1), TBA

Game 2 -- #9 Monmouth (United) (6-3) at #8 Gilman (Iroquois West) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 -- #13 Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] (5-4) at #4 Rushville (R.-Industry) (7-2), TBA

Game 4 -- #12 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (6-3) at #5 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2), TBA

Game 5 -- #15 Princeville (5-4) at #2 Ottawa (Marquette) (8-1), TBA

Game 6 -- #10 Chicago (Raby) (6-3) at #7 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 -- #14 Galena (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Forreston (7-2), TBA

Game 8 -- #11 Aurora (A. Christian) (6-3) at #6 Lena (L.-Winslow) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 -- #16 Villa Grove (5-4) at #1 Camp Point (Central) (8-1), TBA

Game 10 -- #9 Moweaqua (Central A & M) (6-3) at #8 Nokomis (7-2), TBA

Game 11 -- #13 Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-4) at #4 Toledo (Cumberland) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 -- #12 Winchester [West Central Coop] (6-3) at #5 Arcola (7-2), TBA

Game 13 -- #15 Shelbyville (5-4) at #2 Carrollton (8-1), TBA

Game 14 -- #10 Catlin (Salt Fork) (6-3) at #7 Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (7-2), TBA

Game 15 -- #14 Macon (Meridian) (5-4) at #3 Athens (8-1), TBA

Game 16 -- #11 Casey (C.-Westfield) (6-3) at #6 Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] (7-2), TBA

Class 2A

Game 1 -- #16 Chicago (Julian) (5-4) at #1 Wilmington (9-0), TBA

Game 2 -- #9 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (6-3) at #8 Aledo (Mercer County) (6-3), TBA

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Game 3 -- #13 Kankakee (McNamara) (5-4) at #4 Knoxville (8-1), TBA

Game 4 -- #12 Clifton (Central) (6-3) at #5 Erie [E.-Prophetstown Coop] (7-2), TBA

Game 5 -- #15 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (5-4) at #2 Downs (Tri-Valley) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 -- #10 Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) (6-3) at #7 Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.) (6-3), TBA

Game 7 -- #14 El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) (5-4) at #3 Farmington (9-0), TBA

Game 8 -- #11 Momence (6-3) at #6 Tremont (7-2), TBA

Game 9 -- #16 Flora (5-4) at #1 Decatur (St. Teresa) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 -- #9 Chester (7-2) at #8 Vandalia (7-2), TBA

Game 11 -- #13 Carmi (C.-White County) (6-3) at #4 Breese (Mater Dei) (9-0), TBA

Game 12 -- #12 Lawrenceville (6-3) at #5 Johnston City (8-1), TBA

Game 13 -- #15 Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) (5-4) at #2 Pana (H.S.) (9-0), TBA

Game 14 -- #10 Westville (7-2) at #7 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 -- #14 Virden (North Mac) (5-4) at #3 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (9-0), TBA

Game 16 -- #11 Mendon (Unity) [Coop] (6-3) at #6 Nashville (8-1), TBA

Class 3A

Game 1 -- #16 Chicago (Catalyst/Maria) (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0), TBA

Game 2 -- #9 Chicago (Carver) (6-3) at #8 Lisle (Sr.) (6-3), TBA

Game 3 -- #13 Peotone (5-4) at #4 Braidwood (Reed-Custer) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 -- #12 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (6-3) vs. #5 Chicago (Clark) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 5 -- #15 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (5-4) at #2 Princeton (8-1), TBA

Game 6 -- #10 Chicago (King) (6-3) at #7 Fairbury (Prairie Central) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 -- #14 Mendota (5-4) at #3 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (8-1), TBA

Game 8 -- #11 Monmouth (M.-Roseville) (6-3) at #6 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (8-1), TBA

Game 9 -- #16 Newton (5-4) at #1 Tolono (Unity) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 -- #9 Eureka (6-3) at #8 Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) (6-3), TBA

Game 11 -- #13 Beardstown (5-4) at #4 Williamsville (8-1), TBA

Game 12 -- #12 Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop] (5-4) at #5 Fairfield (8-1), TBA

Game 13 -- #15 St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) (5-4) at #2 Mt. Carmel (9-0), TBA

Game 14 -- #10 DuQuoin (H.S.) (5-4) at #7 Carlinville (7-2), TBA

Game 15 -- #14 Piasa (Southwestern) (5-4) at #3 Benton (9-0), TBA

Game 16 -- #11 Greenville (5-4) at #6 Monticello (7-2), TBA

Class 4A

Game 1 -- #16 Marengo (5-4) at #1 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 -- #9 Coal City (6-3) at #8 West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 -- #13 Chicago (Bogan) (6-3) at #4 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 -- #12 Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-3) at #5 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2), TBA

Game 5 -- #15 Chicago (Sullivan) (6-3) at #2 Richmond (R.-Burton) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 -- #10 Chicago (Hyde Park) (6-3) at #7 Stillman Valley (7-2), TBA

Game 7 -- #14 Plano (6-3) at #3 Kewanee (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 -- #11 Dixon (H.S.) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Phillips) (7-2) at TBA, TBA

Game 9 -- #16 Cahokia (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 Rochester (8-1), TBA

Game 10 -- #9 Paris (6-3) at #8 Mt. Zion (6-3), TBA

Game 11 -- #13 Olney (Richland County) (5-4) at #4 Freeburg (7-2), TBA

Game 12 -- #12 Harrisburg (5-4) at #5 Carterville (7-2), TBA

Game 13 -- #15 Salem (5-4) at #2 Breese (Central) (8-1), TBA

Game 14 -- #10 Macomb (6-3) at #7 Murphysboro [Coop] (6-3), TBA

Game 15 -- #14 Columbia (5-4) at #3 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 -- #11 Bethalto (Civic Memorial) (6-3) at #6 Quincy (Notre Dame) (6-3), TBA

Class 5A

Game 1 -- #16 Chicago (Noble/Bulls) (5-4) at #1 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (8-1), TBA

Game 2 -- #9 Sycamore (H.S.) (6-3) at #8 Evergreen Park (6-3), TBA

Game 3 -- #13 Chicago (St. Patrick) (5-4) at #4 Sterling (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 4 -- #12 Chicago (Payton) (6-3) at #5 Rochelle (7-2), TBA

Game 5 -- #15 Maple Park (Kaneland) (5-4) at #2 Oak Park (Fenwick) (7-2), TBA

Game 6 -- #10 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Brooks) (6-3) at TBA, TBA

Game 7 -- #14 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (Goode) (7-2) at TBA, TBA

Game 8 -- #11 Aurora (Marmion Academy) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Noble/Comer) (7-2) at TBA, TBA

Game 9 -- #16 Carbondale (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 Kankakee (Sr.) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 -- #9 Chicago (Morgan Park) (6-3) at #8 Peoria (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 -- #13 Dunlap (5-4) at #4 Mascoutah (8-1), TBA

Game 12 -- #12 Metamora (5-4) at #5 Marion (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 13 -- #15 LaSalle (L.-Peru) (5-4) at #2 Morris (9-0), TBA

Game 14 -- #10 Highland (5-4) at #7 Morton (7-2), TBA

Game 15 -- #14 Jacksonville (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Mahomet (M.-Seymour) (9-0), TBA

Game 16 -- #11 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (5-4) at #6 Troy (Triad) (7-2), TBA

Class 6A

Game 1 -- #16 Rockford (East) (5-4) at #1 Cary (C.-Grove) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 -- #9 Grayslake (Central) (7-2) at #8 Belvidere (North) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 -- #13 Chicago (Mather) (6-3) at #4 Deerfield (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 -- #12 Crystal Lake (Central) (6-3) vs. #5 Chicago (Amundsen) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 5 -- #15 Lake Villa (Lakes) (5-4) at #2 Wauconda (9-0), TBA

Game 6 -- #10 Vernon Hills (7-2) at #7 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 -- #14 Crystal Lake (South) (5-4) at #3 Machesney Park (Harlem) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 -- #11 Antioch (6-3) at #6 Lake Forest (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 -- #16 Chicago (Kennedy) (5-3) at #1 Lemont (H.S.) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 -- #9 Springfield (H.S.) (6-3) at #8 Rock Island (H.S.) (6-3), TBA

Game 11 -- #13 Riverside (R.-Brookfield) (5-4) at #4 East St. Louis (Sr.) (7-2), TBA

Game 12 -- #12 Chicago (Simeon) (5-4) at #5 Oak Lawn (Richards) (7-2), TBA

Game 13 -- #15 Midlothian (Bremen) (5-4) at #2 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (8-1), TBA

Game 14 -- #10 Chatham (Glenwood) (6-3) at #7 Crete (C.-Monee) (6-3), TBA

Game 15 -- #14 Champaign (Centennial) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (Kenwood) (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 16 -- #11 Normal (Community West) (6-3) at #6 Washington (7-2), TBA

Class 7A

Game 1 -- #32 Lake Zurich (5-4) at #1 Batavia (9-0), TBA

Game 2 -- #17 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (6-3) at #16 South Holland (Thornwood) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 -- #25 Yorkville (H.S.) (5-4) at #8 Plainfield (Central) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 -- #24 Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) (5-4) at #9 Chicago (Brother Rice) (7-2), TBA

Game 5 -- #29 Elgin (Larkin) (5-4) at #4 Wheaton (North) (8-1), TBA

Game 6 -- #20 Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) (6-3) at #13 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 -- #28 Hampshire (5-4) at #5 Moline (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 -- #21 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (6-3) vs. #12 Chicago (Whitney Young) (7-2) at TBA, TBA

Game 9 -- #31 Plainfield (East) (5-4) at #2 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 -- #18 Libertyville (6-3) at #15 Pekin (7-2), TBA

Game 11 -- #26 Geneva (5-4) at #7 Collinsville (8-1), TBA

Game 12 -- #23 Rolling Meadows (5-4) at #10 Chicago (St. Rita) (7-2), TBA

Game 13 -- #30 Blue Island (Eisenhower) (5-4) at #3 Normal (Community) (9-0), TBA

Game 14 -- #19 Algonquin (Jacobs) (6-3) at #14 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 -- #27 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (5-4) at #6 Buffalo Grove (8-1), TBA

Game 16 -- #22 Palos Heights (Shepard) (5-4) at #11 Mt. Prospect (Prospect) (7-2), TBA

Class 8A

Game 1 -- #32 Downers Grove (South) (5-4) at #1 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 -- #17 Naperville (Central) (6-3) at #16 Naperville (North) (6-3), TBA

Game 3 -- #25 Minooka (5-4) at #8 Elmhurst (York) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 -- #24 Oswego (East) (6-3) at #9 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (7-2), TBA

Game 5 -- #29 LaGrange (Lyons) (5-4) at #4 Lockport (Twp.) (8-1), TBA

Game 6 -- #20 Oswego (H.S.) (6-3) at #13 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 -- #28 Barrington (5-4) at #5 Gurnee (Warren) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 -- #21 Carol Stream (Glenbard North) (6-3) at #12 Bolingbrook (7-2), TBA

Game 9 -- #31 Edwardsville (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 South Elgin (9-0), TBA

Game 10 -- #18 Chicago (Marist) (6-3) at #15 Lombard (Glenbard East) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 -- #26 Orland Park (Sandburg) (5-4) at #7 Hinsdale (Central) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 -- #23 O'Fallon (H.S.) (6-3) at #10 Glenview (Glenbrook South) (7-2), TBA

Game 13 -- #30 Bartlett (5-4) at #3 Naperville (Neuqua Valley) (8-1), TBA

Game 14 -- #19 Palatine (H.S.) (6-3) vs. #14 Chicago (Taft) (7-2) at TBA, TBA

Game 15 -- #27 Winnetka (New Trier) (5-4) at #6 Park Ridge (Maine South) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 -- #22 Evanston (Twp.) (6-3) at #11 Plainfield (North) (7-2), TBA

