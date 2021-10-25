 

Here are the first-round pairings for the IHSA state football playoffs, with game days and times

    Glenbard West's Julius Ellens (4) dives for extra yards against Hinsdale Central last Saturday. Glenbard West opens the Class 7A playoffs Saturday at home against Oswego, while the Red Devils host Sandburg, also on Saturday in a Class 8A opener.

 
Here are the first-round pairings for the IHSA state football playoffs, with game days and times.

Class 8A

 

Game 1 -- #32 Downers Grove (South) (5-4) at #1 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 12:00 noon

Game 2 -- #17 Naperville (Central) (6-3) at #16 Naperville (North) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 3 -- #25 Minooka (5-4) at #8 Elmhurst (York) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 4 -- #24 Oswego (East) (6-3) at #9 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 5 -- #29 LaGrange (Lyons) (5-4) at #4 Lockport (Twp.) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m.

Game 6 -- #20 Oswego (H.S.) (6-3) at #13 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 7 -- #28 Barrington (5-4) at #5 Gurnee (Warren) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 8 -- #21 Carol Stream (Glenbard North) (6-3) at #12 Bolingbrook (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 6 p.m.

Game 9 -- #31 Edwardsville (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 South Elgin (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 6 p.m.

Game 10 -- #18 Chicago (Marist) (6-3) at #15 Lombard (Glenbard East) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 11 -- #26 Orland Park (Sandburg) (5-4) at #7 Hinsdale (Central) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 12 -- #23 O'Fallon (H.S.) (6-3) at #10 Glenview (Glenbrook South) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 13 -- #30 Bartlett (5-4) at #3 Naperville (Neuqua Valley) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 14 -- #19 Palatine (H.S.) (6-3) at #14 Chicago (Taft) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 15 -- #27 Winnetka (New Trier) (5-4) at #6 Park Ridge (Maine South) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 16 -- #22 Evanston (Twp.) (6-3) at #11 Plainfield (North) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Class 7A

Game 1 -- #32 Lake Zurich (5-4) at #1 Batavia (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 2 -- #17 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (6-3) at #16 South Holland (Thornwood) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 6 p.m.

Game 3 -- #25 Yorkville (H.S.) (5-4) at #8 Plainfield (Central) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 4 -- #24 Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) (5-4) at #9 Chicago (Brother Rice) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 6 p.m.

Game 5 -- #29 Elgin (Larkin) (5-4) at #4 Wheaton (North) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 6 -- #20 Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) (6-3) at #13 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 7 -- #28 Hampshire (5-4) at #5 Moline (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Game 8 -- #21 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (6-3) vs. #12 Chicago (Whitney Young) (7-2) at Rockne Stadium, Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 9 -- #31 Plainfield (East) (5-4) at #2 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 10 -- #18 Libertyville (6-3) at #15 Pekin (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 11 -- #26 Geneva (5-4) at #7 Collinsville (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 3 p.m.

Game 12 -- #23 Rolling Meadows (5-4) at #10 Chicago (St. Rita) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 13 -- #30 Blue Island (Eisenhower) (5-4) at #3 Normal (Community) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Game 14 -- #19 Algonquin (Jacobs) (6-3) at #14 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 15 -- #27 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (5-4) at #6 Buffalo Grove (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Game 16 -- #22 Palos Heights (Shepard) (5-4) at #11 Mt. Prospect (Prospect) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Class 6A

Game 1 -- #16 Rockford (East) (5-4) at #1 Cary (C.-Grove) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Grayslake (Central) (7-2) at #8 Belvidere (North) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 3 -- #13 Chicago (Mather) (6-3) at #4 Deerfield (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 4 -- #12 Crystal Lake (Central) (6-3) vs. #5 Chicago (Amundsen) (8-1) at Winnemack Stadium, Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Lake Villa (Lakes) (5-4) at #2 Wauconda (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Vernon Hills (7-2) at #7 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 Crystal Lake (South) (5-4) at #3 Machesney Park (Harlem) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Antioch (6-3) at #6 Lake Forest (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 9 -- #16 Chicago (Kennedy) (5-3) at #1 Lemont (H.S.) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Springfield (H.S.) (6-3) at #8 Rock Island (H.S.) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Riverside (R.-Brookfield) (5-4) at #4 East St. Louis (Sr.) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 3 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 Chicago (Simeon) (5-4) at #5 Oak Lawn (Richards) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 Midlothian (Bremen) (5-4) at #2 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 Chatham (Glenwood) (6-3) at #7 Crete (C.-Monee) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 Champaign (Centennial) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (Kenwood) (8-1) at Lane Stadium, Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 Normal (Community West) (6-3) at #6 Washington (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Game 1 -- #16 Chicago (Noble/Bulls) (5-4) at #1 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Sycamore (H.S.) (6-3) at #8 Evergreen Park (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 5 p.m.

Game 3 -- #13 Chicago (St. Patrick) (5-4) at #4 Sterling (H.S.) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 4 -- #12 Chicago (Payton) (6-3) at #5 Rochelle (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Maple Park (Kaneland) (5-4) vs. #2 Oak Park (Fenwick) (7-2) at Triton College, Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (6-3) at #7 Chicago (Brooks) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 29, 6 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (Goode) (7-2) at Gately Stadium, Fri., Oct. 29, 4 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Aurora (Marmion Academy) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Noble/Comer) (7-2) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Oct. 30, 12:00 noon

Game 9 -- #16 Carbondale (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 Kankakee (Sr.) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 3 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Chicago (Morgan Park) (6-3) at #8 Peoria (H.S.) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Dunlap (5-4) at #4 Mascoutah (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 Metamora (5-4) at #5 Marion (H.S.) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:30 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 LaSalle (L.-Peru) (5-4) at #2 Morris (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 Highland (5-4) at #7 Morton (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 Jacksonville (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Mahomet (M.-Seymour) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (5-4) at #6 Troy (Triad) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Game 1 -- #16 Marengo (5-4) at #1 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Coal City (6-3) at #8 West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 -- #13 Chicago (Bogan) (6-3) at #4 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 4 -- #12 Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-3) at #5 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Chicago (Sullivan) (6-3) at #2 Richmond (R.-Burton) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Chicago (Hyde Park) (6-3) at #7 Stillman Valley (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 Plano (6-3) at #3 Kewanee (H.S.) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Dixon (H.S.) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Phillips) (7-2) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Oct. 30, 4 p.m.

Game 9 -- #16 Cahokia (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 Rochester (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 3 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Paris (6-3) at #8 Mt. Zion (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Olney (Richland County) (5-4) at #4 Freeburg (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 Harrisburg (5-4) at #5 Carterville (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 Salem (5-4) at #2 Breese (Central) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 6 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 Macomb (6-3) at #7 Murphysboro [Coop] (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 3 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 Columbia (5-4) at #3 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 Bethalto (Civic Memorial) (6-3) at #6 Quincy (Notre Dame) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Game 1 -- #16 Chicago (Catalyst/Maria) (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Chicago (Carver) (6-3) vs. #8 Lisle (Sr.) (6-3) at Benedictine University, Sat., Oct. 30, 12:00 noon

Game 3 -- #13 Peotone (5-4) at #4 Braidwood (Reed-Custer) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 4 -- #12 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (6-3) vs. #5 Chicago (Clark) (8-1) at Rockne Stadium, Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (5-4) at #2 Princeton (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Chicago (King) (6-3) at #7 Fairbury (Prairie Central) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 Mendota (5-4) at #3 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Monmouth (M.-Roseville) (6-3) at #6 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Game 9 -- #16 Newton (5-4) at #1 Tolono (Unity) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Eureka (6-3) at #8 Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Beardstown (5-4) at #4 Williamsville (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop] (5-4) at #5 Fairfield (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) (5-4) at #2 Mt. Carmel (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:30 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 DuQuoin (H.S.) (5-4) at #7 Carlinville (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 Piasa (Southwestern) (5-4) at #3 Benton (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 Greenville (5-4) at #6 Monticello (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Game 1 -- #16 Chicago (Julian) (5-4) at #1 Wilmington (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 6 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (6-3) at #8 Aledo (Mercer County) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 3 -- #13 Kankakee (McNamara) (5-4) at #4 Knoxville (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 4 -- #12 Clifton (Central) (6-3) at #5 Erie [E.-Prophetstown Coop] (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (5-4) at #2 Downs (Tri-Valley) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) (6-3) at #7 Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) (5-4) at #3 Farmington (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Momence (6-3) at #6 Tremont (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 9 -- #16 Flora (5-4) at #1 Decatur (St. Teresa) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Chester (7-2) at #8 Vandalia (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Carmi (C.-White County) (6-3) at #4 Breese (Mater Dei) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:15 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 Lawrenceville (6-3) at #5 Johnston City (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) (5-4) at #2 Pana (H.S.) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 Westville (7-2) at #7 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 Virden (North Mac) (5-4) at #3 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 Mendon (Unity) [Coop] (6-3) at #6 Nashville (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Class 1A

Game 1 -- #16 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (5-4) at #1 Abingdon (A.-Avon) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Monmouth (United) (6-3) at #8 Gilman (Iroquois West) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 3 -- #13 Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] (5-4) at #4 Rushville (R.-Industry) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4 -- #12 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (6-3) at #5 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Princeville (5-4) at #2 Ottawa (Marquette) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Chicago (Raby) (6-3) at #7 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 Galena (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Forreston (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Aurora (A. Christian) (6-3) at #6 Lena (L.-Winslow) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 9 -- #16 Villa Grove (5-4) at #1 Camp Point (Central) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Moweaqua (Central A & M) (6-3) at #8 Nokomis (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 5 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-4) at #4 Toledo (Cumberland) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 Winchester [West Central Coop] (6-3) at #5 Arcola (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 Shelbyville (5-4) at #2 Carrollton (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 Catlin (Salt Fork) (6-3) at #7 Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 Macon (Meridian) (5-4) at #3 Athens (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 Casey (C.-Westfield) (6-3) at #6 Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

