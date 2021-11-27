Cary-Grove wins Class 6A football championship

Cary-Grove players including Toby Splitt (22) and Zachary Petko (63) celebrate after defeating East St. Louis 37-36 in the Class 6A football state championship at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Cary-Grove's Wade Abrams sacks East St. Louis quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle during the second quarter of the Class 6A football state championship at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Cary-Grove quarterback Jameson Sheehan carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of Class 6A football state championship game against East St. Louis at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Cary-Grove's Drew Magel carries the ball against East St. Louis during the Class 6A football state championship at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Cary-Grove's Nicholas Hissong carries the ball for a 29-yard gain during the Class 6A football state championship game against East St. Louis at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Cary-Grove's Nicholas Hissong scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the Class 6A football state championship game against East St. Louis at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Cary-Grove's Jameson Sheehan (17) celebrates a second-quarter touchdown with Niko Neckopulos during the Class 6A football state championship game against East St. Louis at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Cary-Grove head coach Brad Seaburg, right, claps for his team as the Trojans celebrate with their trophy after defeating East St. Louis 37-37 in the Class 6A football state championship at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Cary-Grove's defense held tight when it had to Saturday and the Trojans completed an undefeated season with a stunning 37-36 win over top-ranked East St. Louis in the Class 6A state championship football game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

The Trojans (14-0) won their second state title since 2018, and denied ESL its 10th state crown.

