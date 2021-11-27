Cary-Grove wins Class 6A football championship
Updated 11/27/2021 4:27 PM
Cary-Grove's defense held tight when it had to Saturday and the Trojans completed an undefeated season with a stunning 37-36 win over top-ranked East St. Louis in the Class 6A state championship football game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
The Trojans (14-0) won their second state title since 2018, and denied ESL its 10th state crown.
Check back to football.dailyherald.com later for more.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.