Presenting the 2021 Daily Herald All-Area football teams

Maine South's Mike Sajenko is the Captain of the 2021 All-Area Team for the Northwest suburbs. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

With the first full football season in the books since 2019, we honor the Daily Herald All-Area team captains and all-area teams.

Wheaton North's Mark Forcucci, Cary-Grove's Jameson Sheehan, Maine South's Mike Sajenko and Warren's Maurice Edwards are the captains of the 2021 Daily Herald All-Area football teams.

Right before the chaos of the postgame celebration following Wheaton North's victory over St. Rita in the Class 7A state championship game, Mark Forcucci attempted to find a moment to reflect on his football journey. Forcucci torched St. Rita for 302 yards passing and 2 touchdowns in a 35-6 rout to cement his name into the school's football legacy. Forcucci is the Captain of the 2021 Daily Herald DuPage County All-Area Football Team.

Cary-Grove QB Jameson Sheehan, the Captain of the Daily Herald's 2021 Fox Valley All-Area football team, passed for 930 yards this season on only 78 attempts, throwing 13 touchdown passes and but 1 pick. He also ran 97 times for 906 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, leading the 14-0 Trojans to the Class 6A state championship.

Maine South has a pure thoroughbred. And although he wasn't entered in the Kentucky Derby, Arlington Million or the Breeder's Cup, the Hawks were able to ride senior Mike Sajenko all the way to Class 8A state championship game. His performance and his leadership have earned Sajenko the honor of being named the Captain of the 2021 Daily Herald All-Area Football Team for the Northwest suburbs.

Warren senior Maurice Edwards, who ran for 1,629 yards on 177 carries and scored 22 touchdowns in 11 games for a 9-2 team that won the North Suburban Conference title with a perfect 7-0 record and advanced to the second round of the Class 8A state playoffs, is the Captain of the Daily Herald Lake County All-Area Football Team.