Football / Top 20
Football
Team Comment
1. Neuqua Valley 10-2 QB Mennecke 1 of 17 starters back
2. Maine South 12-2 Talent returns for 8A runners-up
3. Batavia 10-1 Stacked at linebacker
4. Prospect 10-3 NU-bound Covey moving to WR
5. Glenbard West 8-3 Entire OL returns
6. Cary-Grove 14-0 Can the 6A state champs reload again?
7. Hinsdale Central 9-2 Red Devils feature 2 talented QBs
8. York 8-2 Dukes program on the rise
9. Glenbard North 8-4 3-year starting QB Bland returns
10. Willowbrook 8-4 Five straight WSC Gold titles
11. Warren 9-2 Have won 28 straight NSC games
12. Naperville North 6-4 QB Gray headed to Northwestern
12. Palatine 7-4 Returns 11 starters
14. South Elgin 10-1 Storm 25-3 last three seasons
15. Wheaton North 13-1 Defending 7A champs try to reload
16. Hersey 7-3 Alum Nelson takes over as coach
17. Naperville Central 7-4 Heavy graduation losses
18. Hoffman Estates 7-3 Coming off 1st conf. title since '94
19. Downers Grove North 4-5 Fifteen starters return
20. IC Catholic Prep 11-2 Reached 3A state semifinals last year
Others to watch: Jacobs 8-4, Glenbard South 9-2, St. Francis 8-4, Wauconda 10-1, Buffalo Grove 9-2, Wheaton Warrenville South 5-5, Rolling Meadows 5-5, Barrington 5-5, Vernon Hills 7-3, Grayslake Central 8-3