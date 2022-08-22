 

Football / Top 20

  • Neuqua Valley quarterback Mark Mennecke and his teammates enter the season as the No. 1 team in the Daily Herald Top 20.

    Neuqua Valley quarterback Mark Mennecke and his teammates enter the season as the No. 1 team in the Daily Herald Top 20. Sean King/for Shaw Local

 
Updated 8/22/2022 4:32 PM

Football

Team Comment

 

1. Neuqua Valley 10-2 QB Mennecke 1 of 17 starters back

2. Maine South 12-2 Talent returns for 8A runners-up

3. Batavia 10-1 Stacked at linebacker

4. Prospect 10-3 NU-bound Covey moving to WR

5. Glenbard West 8-3 Entire OL returns

6. Cary-Grove 14-0 Can the 6A state champs reload again?

7. Hinsdale Central 9-2 Red Devils feature 2 talented QBs

8. York 8-2 Dukes program on the rise

9. Glenbard North 8-4 3-year starting QB Bland returns

10. Willowbrook 8-4 Five straight WSC Gold titles

11. Warren 9-2 Have won 28 straight NSC games

12. Naperville North 6-4 QB Gray headed to Northwestern

12. Palatine 7-4 Returns 11 starters

14. South Elgin 10-1 Storm 25-3 last three seasons

15. Wheaton North 13-1 Defending 7A champs try to reload

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

16. Hersey 7-3 Alum Nelson takes over as coach

17. Naperville Central 7-4 Heavy graduation losses

18. Hoffman Estates 7-3 Coming off 1st conf. title since '94

19. Downers Grove North 4-5 Fifteen starters return

20. IC Catholic Prep 11-2 Reached 3A state semifinals last year

Others to watch: Jacobs 8-4, Glenbard South 9-2, St. Francis 8-4, Wauconda 10-1, Buffalo Grove 9-2, Wheaton Warrenville South 5-5, Rolling Meadows 5-5, Barrington 5-5, Vernon Hills 7-3, Grayslake Central 8-3

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 