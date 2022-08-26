 
 
Updated 8/27/2022 12:45 AM

Friday night scores

Cook County

 

Warren 21, Barrington 7

Lyons 38, Buffalo Grove 35

Conant 26, Lake Park 13

Elk Grove 42, Maine West 7

Lake Zurich 21, Fremd 7

Hersey 31, New Trier 0

Downers Grove North at Hoffman Estates, PPD

Palatine 26, St. Charles North 14

Prospect 56, Sandburg 20

Glenbrrok South 51, Rolling Meadows 21

Wheeling 58, Round Lake 7

York 49, Schaumburg 6

St. Viator 35, De La Salle 7

Addison Trail 48, Maine East 6

Maine South 42, Stevenson 3

DuPage County

Wheaton North 28, Downers Grove South 7

Glenbard South 44, East Aurora 12

Elgin 26, Fenton 7

Lisle 27, Harvard 0

Naperville Central 24, Hinsdale Central 9

Deerfield 15, Hinsdale South 12

Naperville North 40, Homewood-Flossmoor 21

Conant 26, Lake Park 13

Glenbard East 28, Larkin 0

Wheaton Academy 48, Marian 14

Geneva 49, Metea Valley 23

IC Catholic Prep 35, Montini 16

Neuqua Valley 28, Oswego 3

Nobelsville 21, Benet 13

Notre Dame 28, Willowbrook 0

South Elgin 51, West Chicago 0

St. Francis 17, Lake Forest 6

Westmont 18, Walther Christian 13

Oswego East 35, Waubonsie Valley 7

Fox scores

Kaneland 52, Andrew 8

Marquette 26, Aurora Christian 20

Wauconda 49, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Bartlett 14, Streamwood 10

Burlington Central 15, Hampshire 14

Cary-Grove 41, Dundee Crown 21

Elgin 26, Fenton 7

Huntley 37, Crystal Lake Central 20

Jacobs 41, Crystal Lake South 31

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

St. Charles East 28, Lincoln-Way Central 14

Marmion Academy 42, McNamara 0

Geneva 49, Metea Valley 23

Plainfield South 38, West Aurora 21

Platteville (WI) 49, St. Edward 14

Palatine 26, St. Charles North 14

Lake County

Carmel 24, Antioch 21

Mundelein 22, Grant 8

Grayslake Central 47, Hubbard 0

Grayslake North 38, Vernon Hills 26

Sterling 40, Lakes 7

Lemont 32, Libertyville 27

Maine South 42, Stevenson 3

