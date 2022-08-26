Friday night scores
Cook County
Warren 21, Barrington 7
Lyons 38, Buffalo Grove 35
Conant 26, Lake Park 13
Elk Grove 42, Maine West 7
Lake Zurich 21, Fremd 7
Hersey 31, New Trier 0
Downers Grove North at Hoffman Estates, PPD
Palatine 26, St. Charles North 14
Prospect 56, Sandburg 20
Glenbrrok South 51, Rolling Meadows 21
Wheeling 58, Round Lake 7
York 49, Schaumburg 6
St. Viator 35, De La Salle 7
Addison Trail 48, Maine East 6
Maine South 42, Stevenson 3
DuPage County
Wheaton North 28, Downers Grove South 7
Glenbard South 44, East Aurora 12
Elgin 26, Fenton 7
Lisle 27, Harvard 0
Naperville Central 24, Hinsdale Central 9
Deerfield 15, Hinsdale South 12
Naperville North 40, Homewood-Flossmoor 21
Glenbard East 28, Larkin 0
Wheaton Academy 48, Marian 14
Geneva 49, Metea Valley 23
IC Catholic Prep 35, Montini 16
Neuqua Valley 28, Oswego 3
Nobelsville 21, Benet 13
Notre Dame 28, Willowbrook 0
South Elgin 51, West Chicago 0
St. Francis 17, Lake Forest 6
Westmont 18, Walther Christian 13
Oswego East 35, Waubonsie Valley 7
Fox scores
Kaneland 52, Andrew 8
Marquette 26, Aurora Christian 20
Wauconda 49, Aurora Central Catholic 0
Bartlett 14, Streamwood 10
Burlington Central 15, Hampshire 14
Cary-Grove 41, Dundee Crown 21
Huntley 37, Crystal Lake Central 20
Jacobs 41, Crystal Lake South 31
St. Charles East 28, Lincoln-Way Central 14
Marmion Academy 42, McNamara 0
Geneva 49, Metea Valley 23
Plainfield South 38, West Aurora 21
Platteville (WI) 49, St. Edward 14
Lake County
Carmel 24, Antioch 21
Mundelein 22, Grant 8
Grayslake Central 47, Hubbard 0
Grayslake North 38, Vernon Hills 26
Sterling 40, Lakes 7
Lake Zurich 21, Fremd 7
Lemont 32, Libertyville 27
Maine South 42, Stevenson 3
Warren 41, Barrington 7
